Newcastle United look set for a busy summer, looking to make multiple signings and bolster their squad in several positions.

Having suffered 14 losses in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, nine more than their five in the prior season, the Magpies will be looking to bounce back and make some additions to their side to rectify their drop-off this season.

One of the names being linked could be a brilliant complement to forward Alexander Isak, who scored 25 goals in all competitions last season for Newcastle, also providing two assists and playing 40 games in total.

Newcastle transfer news

According to reports from Football Insider, Newcastle are interested and keeping tabs on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The report states Summerville alongside another option in West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, whilst also mentioning there are other names on their radar.

If Newcastle manage to make a right-winger signing, Miguel Almiron will reportedly be allowed to leave the club this summer, with strong interest in the Paraguay international.

How Summerville complements Isak

The 22-year-old winger is coming off the back of his POTY campaign for Leeds United, scoring 21 goals, providing ten assists and making 49 appearances for the club.

The Dutchman was awarded with the Championship POTY at the EFL Awards, after scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists in the Championship this season.

Primarily, Summerville excels as a creative outlet, posting exceptional metrics on that side of his game. The star produces 6.1 shot-creating actions per 90, has an xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.3 per 90, and makes 2.88 key passes per 90.

He would instantly offer that extra creative edge for Newcastle, making more key passes, producing more xAG and more shot-creating actions than the club's current wide forwards.

This would perfectly complement the Magpies' clinical goalscorer in Isak, who, as mentioned previously, scored 25 goals in all competitions last campaign. The Sweden international does create his own shots at a good rate, producing 2.7 shot-creating actions per 90, however by adding more creativity around him, it would allow the talisman to flex those goalscoring muscles even more.

But it's not just Summerville's creative passing that would help Newcastle. His ability to drive the ball forwards, beat his man and progress play would help get the side up the pitch with intention, and add more attacking thrust.

The Dutchman completes 5.04 progressive carries per 90, 2.52 successful take-ons per 90, and 3.01 carries into the final third per 90. The attention he draws by driving forwards and beating his man 1v1 creates space for others.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

This is another factor that could help Isak go up another level, giving him more space to operate and stopping teams from doubling up on the talented centre-forward.

Adding the "world-class" Summerville - as he was described by journalist Jake Winderman - would not only improve Newcastle as a whole with the metrics being quoted, but also help to raise the level of their talisman, forcing attention to be focused elsewhere and creating more chances for the Swede to unleash that lethal right-footed strike of his.