Newcastle United produced some impressive numbers in front of goal during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 85 times in the Premier League - a tally only bettered by Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Alexander Isak has been the main talisman for Eddie Howe’s side, scoring 21 goals for the Magpies, with Anthony Gordon the closest player to that tally, but ten behind with his 11 strikes in the league.

The duo have both enjoyed their most successful season in a Newcastle shirt, but unfortunately were unable to catapult the side into a European spot for the second successive term, missing out after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

Howe’s side have scored three or more goals in 14 of their 38 matches in the Premier League last season, demonstrating their ability to find the back of the net on a frequent basis.

Despite their impressive record in attacking areas, the Magpies are looking to strengthen further, with Howe and the board targeting one player to improve their potent threat.

Newcastle interested in £50m star

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Newcastle are targeting Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who Genuardi claims is a "priority signing" for the Magpies, has enjoyed an excellent season for the Reds under Nuno Espírito Santo, achieving double figures in assists - securing the club’s Premier League survival for another season.

Gibbs-White’s excellent campaign hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Tottenham Hotspur also in the race for his signature, but any deal for the talent would see them potentially fork out at least £50m for his services, with Forest desperate to keep hold of their star player.

However, Howe’s side should go all out to secure a move for Gibbs-White, with the former England U21 captain allowing one player to thrive at St James’ Park.

Why Gibbs-White would take Isak to the next level

Every Newcastle fan would know how key the Swedish striker has been to their success in recent years, but imagine him reaching the next level.

He can easily do so with the addition of Gibbs-White, with his creativity in the final third allowing Isak to add to his already impressive goalscoring tally. Last term he found the net on 21 occasions in 30 league matches; not bad indeed.

The “monster” Forest talent, as dubbed by one analyst, finished the campaign with five goals and ten assists - a superb return for a player leading a club away from any form of relegation threat.

He’s also registered 74 chances created - a tally that is more than double any of his teammates could manage in 2023/24, with Callum Hudson-Odoi taking second spot with just 36.

Gibbs-White's PL stats for Forest 23/24 Statistics Tally Rank in Forest squad Assists 10 1st Chances created 74 1st Big chances created 16 1st Expected assists 6.8 1st Goals + Assists combined 15 1st Stats via FotMob

His xG of 6.8 expected assists, which like his chances created, is the highest in the squad, demonstrates that he’s exceeded the tally he should be achieving based on the goals he’s laid off for his teammates.

His ability to create carnage in the final third is out of this world, providing a dynamic in the Newcastle midfield that has often been missing in recent times.

Although he would cost the Magpies a pretty penny this summer, his addition would certainly improve the club’s chances of a return to Champions League football, with Gibbs-White having the potential to provide Isak with endless opportunities in front of goal - allowing him to potential break through the 25-goal mark next season.