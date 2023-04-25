Newcastle United's potential summer transfer targets will be enthusiastic over the prospect of joining the club due to their upward trajectory, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Newcastle United?

The Toon are in a great position currently and sit third in the Premier League table with just seven games left before the close of play, six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth in the race for Champions League qualification.

Unsurprisingly, the idea of the Magpies in Europe's elite competition has seen them linked with some high-profile summer signings. 90min report that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is among those they have a keen interest in, though it may cost upwards of £70 million for the Seagulls to sanction his departure in the off-season.

The Sun have claimed that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is also a target that Eddie Howe is willing to pursue ahead of next term and it is said that the Scot looks 'increasingly likely' to complete a move to the North East in the forthcoming transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is also believed to be on their radar; however, Football Insider have revealed that the Tyneside club expect their Premier League rivals Liverpool to beat them to his signature.

Despite the transfer rumour mill going into overdrive at present, it is reflective of how incredible Newcastle United's transformation has been over the last year or so.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that the Toon Army's rise to prominence will have piqued the interest of some of their high-profile transfer targets ahead of the summer.

Asked whether prospective targets would sit up and take notice of their excellent form, Jones told FFC: "Definitely some players will; it's a really exciting place to be at the moment, St James' Park. It's obviously one of the best footballing environments you could ever be when things are going well.

"As a city, it's always buzzing; when the football team is doing well, it's pretty much the best place in the world. Players will be seeing that from afar at the moment."

What type of transfer strategy should Newcastle United adopt this summer?

Even with their well-documented financial power, most people in footballing circles would agree that Newcastle are probably ahead of schedule in their ascent to being a regular challenger for continental qualification and silverware.

The Magpies look likely to clinch a top-four spot this season and have been able to compete with the chasing pack without falling away like some expected, which begs the question, how do they go about their transfer business in order to reach even greater heights?

Since Eddie Howe arrived at the club, some of their best finds haven't necessarily been multi-million-pound acquisitions to the point of extremity, with examples such as Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman coming in and proving to be good value for money on the face of it.

Others such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimares, have cost a good chunk extra; however, they have both played significant roles in the club's campaign thus far.

Competing in a European competition next campaign will likely require further squad depth, though it remains to be seen the direction they will take in the market in the off-season.