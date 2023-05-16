Newcastle United are considering a summer approach to sign Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to reports.

What's the latest on Harwood-Bellis to St. James' Park?

The Sky Blues centre-back is an academy graduate at the Etihad Stadium, but having only ever made eight senior appearances, has spent the majority of his career out on loan to receive regular game time, carrying out spells with Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, Stoke City and most recently Burnley, where he played an integral role in helping them achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

The Stockport-born talent’s contract with his parent club is set to run out at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be Pep Guardiola’s final big opportunity to cash in should he not believe that the 21-year-old has a future under his guidance, and if that turns out to be the case, Eddie Howe appears to have identified him as an ideal transfer target.

Back in April, 90min reported that the Magpies have placed the England U21s international onto their radar, and whilst he is keen to fight for his place at his boyhood outfit, he accepts that he is low down in the pecking order and might be forced to complete a permanent move elsewhere, and one potential destination to have been touted is St. James' Park.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are "among" several clubs in the Premier League that are "plotting" a summer approach for Harwood-Bellis. PIF have been put on alert following his impressive performances at Burnley, with West Ham United and Fulham also believed to be "tracking" the promising defender.

The Clarets are "ready to launch" a move to bring him to Turf Moor on a permanent basis and are hopeful that the "mutual admiration" between the player and Vincent Kompany will hand them the advantage, though Man City are "yet to make" a decision regarding his future.

Where would Harwood-Bellis fit in at Newcastle?

Newcastle’s captain Jamaal Lascelles has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, so should he depart, Harwood-Bellis would be the perfect long-term successor, having been dubbed the “real deal” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

At Burnley, the 6 foot 2 colossus was averaging 3.1 clearances and 2.8 aerial wins per second-tier game, via WhoScored, and ranked in the 99th percentile for passes attempted by centre-backs, so is a rock at the heart of the backline but is also always looking to play out and keep his team in control.

The £7.5k-per-week ace, who has the versatility to play at right-back alongside his natural centre-back position, also has experience of playing in the Champions League with City so is the perfect profile of player to fit what Howe is aiming to achieve moving forward, and still being so young, he would be a fantastic investment for PIF.