There is a possibility that Newcastle United could complete a sensational move for AC MIlan defender Theo Hernandez, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

Who could Newcastle sign at left-back?

Newcastle are in the market for a left-back to replace Dan Burn as a first-choice option, and following links with Kieran Tierney, the Magpies have now set their sights on France international Hernandez.

The 25-year-old could follow Milan vice-captain Sandro Tonali in trading the San Siro for St James' Park, but it remains to be seen if it is financially viable for Newcastle.

Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Jacobs stated that a deal for the left-back is in the realm of possibility.

"The thing about Theo Hernandez is that we know left-back is a priority and he's sort of known for that speediness, but also goal-scoring ability as well. So all of this adds up to being a very real possibility.," he stated.

"Obviously, in doing the deal for Tonali, one would presume that there was some conversation if Newcastle wanted to move forwards, and the downside in some ways is that once money comes into Milan, that there's always that opportunity to potentially play hardball with another player.

"So I don't think this one is necessarily a given at this point, but again, the Newcastle interest is very real, for sure. I think that fee-wise it would take at least £40m-£45m, maybe even a little bit more than that."

Should Newcastle sign Hernandez?

Although Newcastle's defensive unit as a whole performed well, conceding just 33 times in 38 league games, level with Manchester City as the best record in the division, extra quality is needed at left-back.

Dan Burn played out of position as the first-choice throughout the season, and although defensively solid, ranking in the top 2% of full-backs for clearances and aerial duels as per FBref, his lack of attacking contribution from the position means that there is clear room to upgrade.

Hernandez would be a statement signing if Newcastle can pull it off, and he has been described as "special" by legendary defender Paolo Maldini, although it remains to be seen whether it is financially viable, as they are limited by financial fair play rules this summer.

The Frenchman ranks highly amongst full-backs for shots and progressive carries, and he can help raise the level of Newcastle's attack by adding additional threat from the back four.

Landing a player experienced in the latter stages of the Champions League could also be of benefit to Eddie Howe, as he leads Newcastle back into European competition for the first time in over ten years.