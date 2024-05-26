Newcastle United think they are close to wrapping up a deal to sign a £30,000-a-week Premier League player.

Newcastle transfer rumours

2023/24 was not as prolific a season as some at Newcastle may have hoped for. The Magpies secured a Champions League berth in 2022/23, but thanks to an injury crisis midway through this past campaign, the north-east outfit were forced to settle for 7th place in the Premier League.

Manchester United's victory in the FA Cup means that the Toon have missed out on Europe, but Eddie Howe and co. are no doubt keen to improve their squad over the summer as they prepare to once again fight for a place in the top four next term. While the summer transfer window is not yet officially open, they have already been linked with a number of players who could help Newcastle push back into the Champions League places.

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Brajan Gruda from Mainz 05 in a deal that would be worth €20m (£17m) in the coming months. Reports also suggest that the Magpies are looking to sign extra quality to boost Howe's attacking options. Newcastle are thought to be plotting a move to sign Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United this summer, as well as showing an interest in Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Elsewhere, it was claimed earlier this week that Newcastle officials have travelled to London to seal a free deal for Tosin Adarabioyo, whose current Fulham contract is coming to an end.

Newcastle think they've clinched move to sign £30k-p/w player

Now, a fresh update on Newcastle's hunt for incoming names has been provided by inews. The outlet references the aforementioned links to Adarabioyo, stating that “concrete progress” has been made on a move for the highly-rated stopper, adding that Manchester United have also shown an interest in the defender. However, Newcastle are thought to be ahead in the race, and "an agreement could come as early as next week".

inews also states that Newcastle believe a deal for defender Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been "clinched" amid interest from league rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Kelly joined the Cherries in 2019 and has since featured 141 times for the south coast outfit across all competitions. The 25-year-old, who earns £30,000 a week, has been a mainstay in Bournemouth's backline during his five years at the club and has previously earned high praise from former manager Gary O'Neil.

"I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury," said O'Neil last year.

"Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left-back against one of the best wingers in the world [Salah]. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker."

However, Kelly is set to be out of contract at the Vitality Stadium come July 1, with Newcastle looking poised to snap up the versatile defender.