Newcastle United have had a major fall from grace this season when compared to the triumphs of their 2022/23 campaign.

Last season, the Magpies managed to achieve Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2003/04 season.

Eddie Howe managing to achieve this feat with Newcastle was nothing short of legendary and cemented his legacy within the club's history.

Granted, the PIF takeover assisted the former Bournemouth manager in achieving a top-four finish, however, if it wasn't for his tactical choices and decision-making, it's highly unlikely that they would've managed to achieve as much as they have done.

Much like many of their fellow Premier League counterparts, the Tyneside-based club have gone through their own injury crisis this season.

Players such as Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have all been sidelined for extended periods and left Howe with something of a headache in regard to his team selection.

That said, there has still been a lack of action for Tino Livramento, and it arguably showed during the club's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

Standing in for Dan Burn, the former Southampton gem hardly covered himself in glory.

Tino Livarmento's game in numbers

Livramento joined the Magpies for a fee in the region of £40m at the start of the 2023/24 season but even despite the ongoing injury crisis on the Toon, he's still not cemented a regular spot in the side, starting on just seven times in the league.

Presented with a rare chance to prove himself in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Arsenal, he was not at the races in what was the Magpies' joint-highest defeat of the season, alongside their 4-1 loss to Tottenham back in December.

Livramento's performance certainly left a lot to desire and was arguably one of the defenders' worst outings of the season. It was so bad that Shields Gazette only gave the youngster a match rating of 4/10.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old only played a total of 73 minutes and still managed to lose 100% of the duels he attempted. In addition to this, he only managed two more touches than goalkeeper Loris Karius and managed to lose possession a total of four times.

William Saliba of Arsenal, on the other hand, played the full 90 minutes and managed to win 50% of his duels and lost possession the same number of times as the youngster.

This puts into perspective that, despite playing less time than the France international, he still had a much worse defensive performance.

Livramento wasn't the only player who had a below-par performance against the Gunners at the weekend though.

Sven Botman's performance in numbers

6 foot 3 anchor, Sven Botman arguably had a worse game than Livaremento did, with the Shields Gazette giving the Netherlands international a 3/10 rating for his performance against the London-based club.

Not only did he score an own goal within the first 20 minutes of the game, but, he was also on the pitch until the 73rd minute but managed to come out with poorer statistics than those of Livramento's.

Courtesy of Sofascore, the 24-year-old lost possession of the ball a total of ten times, and made a further error which led to another one of Arsenal's goals away from putting the ball in his own net. The defender did, however, manage to win 3/4 of the duels he attempted.

In order for Newcastle to qualify for any sort of European competition this season, they will really have to step their game up.

The Magpies currently sit in mid-table and find themselves 15 points away from the top four spots which is likely much farther away from where they expected to be this season.

With some players now returning from injury, Howe will be hoping that his team can change their fortunes and start climbing back up England's top flight.