Newcastle United and Southampton are still £10m apart in their valuation of Saints defender Tino Livramento this summer, according to a fresh transfer update regarding the youngster's future.

How old is Tino Livramento?

The Englishman, who is still only 20 years of age, endured a tough 2022/23 season, not necessarily because Southampton were relegated from the Premier League, but because he missed most of the campaign through injury.

Livramento suffered cruciate ligament damage to his knee very early in the season, and it meant he only actually made two appearances for his current club and featured for 26 minutes in the competition in total, highlighting his lack of involvement.

With the Saints heading into the Championship in 2023/24, it is no surprise that they are going to find it very difficult to retain the services of some of their most important players, including midfield pair James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Livramento, who actually shares the same agency as new signing Harvey Barnes, is another who surely fits into that category, considering his long-term potential as a player, and he has been continually linked with a move to Newcastle this summer.

As of yet, the two clubs have failed to come to an agreement regarding the price of the 20-year-old, but the hope is that that changes in time for the new Premier League season. A new update suggests that there is still plenty of work to do, though.

Could Newcastle sign Tino Livramento?

According to i News [via Geordie Boot Boys], there is still a £10m difference between what the Magpies are willing to spend on Livramento, and what Southampton value him at currently, proving to be a stumbling block.

A £30m bid for the right-back is believed to have been rejected, with the Saints instead wanting £40m for the services of one of their most prized assets. Because of this, talks are ongoing but appear to be at something of an impasse, with both parties remaining stubborn and not wanting to budge.

While it is important that Newcastle don't pay ridiculously over the odds for Livramento in the current transfer window, he is still a top young player who could have a massive future in the game, so they should do all they can to snap him up. The fact that he is a homegrown youngster is an added bonus, in terms of the English quota in the squad, and Theo Walcott once claimed he possesses an "aura", despite his tender years, also comparing him to Wales legend Gareth Bale.

Kieran Trippier will go into the new campaign as an undisputed key man and captain, but he is now 32 years of age and the Magpies can't rely on him forever, meaning Livramento could be viewed as an ideal successor, coming in and learning from the England international from the second he walks through the door.

Should Southampton continue to hold firm, it could be time for Newcastle to look at other candidates to come in and provide competition at right-back, but their level of interest in the Saints youngster suggests that Eddie Howe really likes the look of him, meaning pursuing a move for him for the time being should take precedence.