Newcastle United target Tino Livramento is still 'on the radar' at St James' Park this summer as Eddie Howe looks to secure some depth in the full-back positions, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Tino Livramento on his way to Newcastle United?

According to Telegraph Sport, Newcastle United have reached £21 million in two bids to try and land Livramento; however, Southampton are determined to rake in over £30 million for his signature.

Nevertheless, the England Under-21 international is believed to be very keen on a move to the North East and could sell Allan Saint-Maximin to give them a cash injection to help with further incomings.

Chelsea are also keen on re-signing Livramento in what would be a shock move and then loaning him back to Southampton for the forthcoming season, as per The Daily Mail.

The outlet claim that £38 million is the exact figure Southampton want for the 20-year-old before letting him go and it would come as a surprise given their options of Reece James and Malo Gusto on the right-hand side of defence.

Livramento, who has been hailed as "top-class", suffered a horrendous ACL injury in April 2022 and was out of action for over a year before returning to feature in the Saints' final two league matches of 2022/23 in two brief cameo appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs believes that Livramento is still 'on the radar' of Newcastle United and isn't sure whether Chelsea's interest in the London-born defender is substantial.

Jacobs told FFC: "I think that Newcastle want a left-back because Dan Burn isn't guaranteed to start in that position, especially as they look to strengthen. Livramento was certainly keener on Newcastle than the reports of Chelsea somehow buying him and then loaning him back to Southampton. I'm not sure that there was too much in those. The fee had been a problem between Southampton and Newcastle, but he's still there on the radar."

Who else could Eddie Howe look to bring to Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are active in the window as Eddie Howe tries to build a squad capable of competing on both domestic and European fronts in 2023/24.

Italy international Sandro Tonali has already completed his blockbuster move to Tyneside from AC Milan in a deal worth around £55 million, as per Sky Sports.

The Magpies are reportedly 'locked in talks' to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes; however, the Foxes are seeking to recoup around £40 million for the England international, as per The Daily Mail.

ABC via The Sun claim that Newcastle United are one of three clubs that are in discussions to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who could be allowed to leave on loan again in 2023/24.

Aston Villa and Manchester United are rumoured to be the other two sides in contention to acquire Felix, though the Portugal international wants to play in the Champions League, potentially ruling out Unai Emery's Villans being able to secure his signature.

The transfer window is ramping up and Newcastle United boss Howe will hope to add quality to his squad in the next few weeks if the right opportunities present themselves.