Newcastle United are set to speak with the agents of a £60m-rated player who's one of the best ball-playing defenders in world football, according to a new transfer rumour.

It's all go at St James' Park at the moment, with plenty of drama surrounding the relationship between manager Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell. The pair have reportedly failed to see eye to eye since the latter arrived from Monaco in the summer, following a frustrating transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the duo can patch up their differences and enjoy a good working relationship, but if things continue the way they are, it is difficult to see both men remaining in their respective roles for much longer. Howe finds himself under an element of pressure after a slightly disappointing start to the season, with Newcastle's points tally masking some poor performances, but he appears to be safe in his job for the time being.

In terms of potential transfers, Lille striker Jonathan David has been strongly linked with a move to the Magpies, as they look for a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson, as well as hope to ease the burden on the slightly injury-prone Alexander Isak. Talks with the 24-year-old Canada international are even being planned, in what could be a brilliant piece of business.

Burnley youngster Luca Koleosho has also been mentioned as a possible target for the Magpies, having enjoyed a promising start to the season for the Clarets, scoring twice in five Championship appearances.

Newcastle battling rivals to sign huge talent

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are among a host of clubs keen on completing the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba. He is rated at £60m by the Bundesliga club, with the Magpies' Premier League rivals Aston Villa also thought to be in the mix to snap up the 21-year-old. Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are mentioned, too, summing up how highly-rated the Frenchman is.

Lukeba could be a signing of serious intent by Newcastle, at a time when they have missed out on Marc Guehi and need a top-quality centre-back to come in. The 21-year-old is such an exciting talent, with former Lyon captain Leo Dubois saying of him: "He’s a young player, though there’s a lot of maturity in his game. He’s a great listener, he’s hungry to learn. He’s a player that’s showing his qualities, I’m happy for him."

Lukeba is in the 90th percentile when it comes to pass completion rate among centre-backs (vs others in top five leagues), and the 96th for successful take-ons, not to mention being in the 63rd for progressive passes, showing that he isn't just playing it safe at the back, instead looking to pick holes in the opposition press. These are elite-level ball-playing numbers.

At 21, the one-cap France international is already a major talent who is proving that he can shine at the highest level, and Newcastle pipping the likes of City and Madrid to his signature would feel huge, given his generational level of ability.