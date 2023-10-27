Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has become embroiled in gambling controversy this month. After a string of betting breaches during his time at former club, AC Milan, the Italian was banned for up to ten months - leaving his fledgling Magpies career in free fall.

However, while the 23-year-old - who joined in the summer on a five-year contract until 2028 for a whopping £55 million - looks ahead to time on the sidelines, one academy youngster may have the chance to embark on further progress since his own arrival at the club on Deadline Day.

Travis Hernes - the latest name amidst Newcastle's youth influx

Within an era of new Saudi ownership, it'd be easy for Newcastle to simply cherry-pick the best Europe has to offer and try to fast-track their space with football's elite. However, although a slither of that could be said for Tonali's high-profile move (which saw him become the most expensive Italian transfer ever), a lot of Eddie Howe's dealings have been made with the long-term future firmly in mind.

Take the loan of Chelsea's Lewis Hall - his is a move that reflects a young peripheral Blues player moving with an option to buy to the club he's actually supported since childhood. There's a slick planning there.

Factor in Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol and Gambian high-flyer Yankuba Minteh - two players that are bearing fruit on loans at Volendam and Feyenoord, respectively - and there's some serious talent in the pipeline.

Another name perhaps lost in the cluster of youngsters flying through the St James' Park doors, is Travis Hernes.

At just 17 years old, this midfielder of mixed Norwegian-English origins could have national teams fighting for his allegiance after making the impressive jump from League One Shrewsbury Town to Premier League Newcastle's youth side this September.

For Norwegian-born Hernes, this recent ascent has been emphatic, yet the youngster looks to constantly improve rather than be a mere flash in the pan.

At Shrewsbury, Hernes only featured in six senior games before attracting higher-level suitors. Three of those came in the EFL Trophy where the youngster even got on the scoresheet. These efforts, as well as an EFL Cup appearance, found him entrusted with two brief League One opportunities at the start of 2023/24 - against Stevenage and Cheltenham.

Although there isn't much in the way of recorded statistics for the young man who arrived in England at age 13, Chronicle Live's report provides a great qualitative profile on the midfielder. Football writer Chris Knight spoke to Shrewsbury's academy manager Charlie Musselwhite:

"He's a very polite, grounded boy. He's someone who I'd say is very relaxed, at times reserved, but I wouldn't say shy. He's just a fairly laidback character. That being said, when it comes to work and football, he is very serious. Throughout his time last year when he turned full-time scholar, he was very hard-working whether that was in training sessions or doing extras."

Since moving to Tyneside, Hernes has also attracted praise from his new manager, U19 coach Ben Dawson. The future could be bright for the Norwegian if he keeps progressing in the same vein as he has done in tricky fixtures against AC Milan's youth for example:

“He’s been terrific. It’s all very new for him still. He’s still quite green after making that jump. He played in the Premier League Cup against Huddersfield and did really well. Totally different experience today. He’s going to take some time to settle in, but he's a player we really like, and we think he’s got plenty of potential."

With one goal under his belt in just two U18 Premier League appearances so far for the Tynesiders, a chance to impress at senior level may not be too far down the line, with the impending absence of Tonali potentially set to be the perfect opportunity for Howe to raid the academy set-up.