Sandro Tonali is eager to make a move to Newcastle United this summer as a deal for the AC Milan midfielder edges closer to completion.

What's the latest on Tonali to Newcastle?

It was announced earlier this week by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that a deal for Tonali was all but complete, and the 23-year-old will most likely arrive at St. James' Park for approximately £60m on a six-year contract.

While it would be easy to think the transfer had been finalised, that is not the case just yet, and both sides need to come to some further agreements before a deal is completed.

However, speaking on Sky Sports News, journalist Paul Gilmour has reassured Toon supporters that the Italian is eager to make the move to the Premier League.

"Well, we know that personal terms are not expected to be a problem for Tonali to Newcastle, so the player is keen on the move. And the fact that that won't be a problem, it's really positive from a Newcastle point of view"

"The one thing I will say is that the two clubs are still negotiating that final payment structure, but they are getting closer and closer to a deal being agreed for Sandro Tonali."

This comes as great news for Newcastle fans who are excited about their first 'marquee' signing of the summer. The Italian is likely to be joined by a couple more newcomers as the Magpies begin their ascent to the upper echelons of English football.

What kind of player is Tonali?

Unlike most footballers at the moment, Tonali is still playing in a season that feels like it will never end. Currently captaining Italy's U21s at the European Championship in Georgia and Romania, the midfielder impressed in his side's 2-1 defeat to France in the opening match of the group stage, and will be hoping for a better result against Norway and Switzerland in the next few days.

Traditionally a defensive midfielder, Tonali can play further up the pitch, sometimes operating as a number eight for Milan. The former Brescia man featured in 48 games at club level last season, helping I Rossoneri to the Champions League semi-final in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Compared to other midfielders in Serie A last term, Tonali ranked in the top 6% for assists, averaging one approximately every five games. He also ranked in the top 25% for both progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, as well as the top 5% for key passes, highlighting his ability to be influential in more attacking spaces.

A strong tackler who reads the game well in defensive situations, the only area Tonali needs to drastically improve is his passing. While statistics don't tell the whole story, the Italian's passing accuracy (just 75.7%) ranked in the bottom 21% of Serie A midfielders last season.