Newcastle United's pursuit of Kieran Tierney has suffered a blow with the news from The Sun that Celtic now also want to try and snap up the defender this summer.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

The Toon have clearly set out to try and improve their backline this window, with the club seemingly having a number of defensive options on their transfer wishlist. The Premier League side have already got their eye on Joachim Andersen at fellow English side Crystal Palace. He isn't their only option at the back but with a deal potentially cheap - it might cost them less than £30m - he's believed to be on their radar, as well as his teammate Marc Guehi.

In addition, the Magpies have also moved to try and strengthen their full-back positions too. On one side of the field, they seem to be edging closer towards a deal to snap up Tino Livramento from Southampton. Talks are now at an "advanced" stage and it means that the signs are promising over a deal being completed.

Are Newcastle United signing Kieran Tierney?

On the other side of the field, the name that has been interesting them is Kieran Tierney. Things though may now not be as straightforward when it comes to bringing the player in. That's because according to a report from The Sun, Newcastle now face competition from Celtic for his signature.

The Scottish side may not be able to afford a transfer fee for the defender - and his wages of £120,000-a-week are also steep - but could try and snap him up on loan and it seems as if the player himself isn't averse to moving back to Scotland. For now, the Toon seem to still be the favourites to add the Arsenal man but it is no longer a simple one-horse race for the left-back.

Tierney still looks like he is capable of performing at the highest level too, he's just struggled to prove it as much for Arsenal with his lack of minutes this season. With just six starts to his name in the Premier League, it's obviously a lot harder for the defender to assert himself and show his abilities.

However, football journalist Josh Bunting called the Scotland international "magnificent" earlier this campaign and added during a game that he had pulled off some "stunning" defending. The player then still has the quality - and Newcastle will be hoping to add it to their own squad, rather than seeing him head to Celtic instead.