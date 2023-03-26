Miguel Almiron has always provided effort in a Newcastle United shirt but this season has seen a culmination of his hard work pay off on the pitch, as the Paraguayan leads the way for goals in Eddie Howe's squad.

The winger would memorably fail to score in his first 26 games for the club after joining from Atalanta United in what was then a club-record deal but he has performed phenomenally in the final third so far this campaign and could be a big factor in the Toon achieving European football next season.

Unsurprisingly, Almiron's impressive form has seen his market value shoot up over the past 12 months, with the £20m paid in 2019 now starting to look like a bargain.

How much is Miguel Almiron worth now?

Almiron's struggles in front of goal in his first three seasons at the club, which included just one goal and no assists in 30 Premier League outings last season, had seen his market value according to Transfermarkt sink to just €16m (£14.1m).

However, like several other players in Newcastle's squad, the winger has been completely transformed by the positive atmosphere and attacking football that Howe has cultivated since arriving at St James' Park.

The Paraguay international, who earns £42k-per-week, has 11 goals and one assist in 25 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, which is the most goals of anyone in Howe's squad.

His 7.01 rating from WhoScored also sees him ranked as the sixth-best player for the Toon in the top flight, ranking ahead of big-money signings such as Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, which emphasises how he has drastically improved under Howe's coaching.

Newcastle were always expected to improve following the PIF takeover but what has been most impressive about Howe's time at the club has been the improved performances of players such as Almiron, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff, all of whom looked as if they could be victim to a mass overhaul at St James' Park.

After a 4-1 win against Fulham earlier in the season, in which the 29-year-old scored a brace, he earned the praise of journalist Josh Bunting on Twitter who described his efforts as "sensational".

Newcastle fans have certainly had to be patient with Almiron but their faith in the wide man is now paying off, as Transfermarkt now values him at €35m (£30.9m), which represents a mammoth 119% increase in less than a year.

Toon fans won't ever want to see Almiron leave if he can maintain his current form but Newcastle are safe in the knowledge that if he were to depart this summer, they'd make a profit.