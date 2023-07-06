Newcastle United are hopeful of trying to land Federico Chiesa this summer and are planning to hold new discussions over a potential move for the player, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

How good is Federico Chiesa?

The winger once dazzled with his displays for former club Fiorentina, hitting ten league goals and six assists as a 21-year-old in Serie A. It eventually earned him a move to current club Juventus, where he continued to produce the goods until injury got in the way.

Prior to being sidelined, the Italian had managed eight goals and eight assists in 30 league outings back in 2020/21. However, after suffering knocks and sitting out of action, both his gametime and his output has recently tailed off.

In the 2022/23 season for example, the 25-year-old had to make do with mostly substitute appearances. He started only six Serie A games for Juve but played on 21 occasions, managing just 9.5 lots of 90 minutes. That is his lowest total ever for a league season - and shows just how much of a struggle it has been to get regular minutes after falling down the pecking order. However, he still managed to score two goals and bag five assists over the year - and that actually led to an impressive goal contribution rate of 0.74 per 90.

Are Newcastle United signing Federico Chiesa?

With his future potentially lying away from the Turin outfit now, with the Old Lady also needing to sell thanks to falling out of Europe amid FFP trouble, there is interest in Chiesa's services.

It's mainly been Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle who have been linked with a transfer for the winger, with the Reds preparing to speak to his agents over a potential move.

However, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Toon are also stepping up their pursuit of the Italy international. They are set to undergo new talks over a potential switch for the 25-year-old and want to speak to both the player and Juventus over a deal.

They are hopeful - and want to make a move for Chiesa happen - as it also states that they have an "excellent" relationship with the player's agent that they will use to their advantage. Newcastle then are ready to go all out and try to swoop in for the forward from under the noses of Liverpool this summer.

It could be a steal for the club too. It shows how talented Chiesa can be that when he suffered an ACL injury last year, football journalist Josh Bunting was quick to admit his sadness at the player being ruled out. He added that the winger is a real "difference maker" and is also "one of the most exciting" players that you can see.

On his game then, and fully fit, the Italian looks to be the real deal and someone who can really stand out at a club. If Newcastle can pull off a deal, it could be a huge help to them in both the league and Europe.