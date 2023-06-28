Newcastle United may have moved their attention to defence in regards to their next transfer business, with Spazio Napoli, via Sport Witness, reporting that the Toon are now keeping close tabs on Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

How many games has Giovanni Di Lorenzo played for Napoli?

The right-back has spent the last four seasons with current club Napoli, and has long been an important player for the side. Even when he first linked up with the Serie A outfit from former club Empoli, he was thrown straight in and given 33 appearances in that very first campaign.

He has since managed to rack up 139 league outings for the now champions of Italy during his time there, and with ten goals and seventeen assists along the way, he has proven to be an asset going forward for the club too.

Having spent the entirety of his career in Italy though, it appears a potential change may be on the cards. That's because according to a report from Spazio Napoli, via Sport Witness, the right-back is now on the radar of Newcastle United.

The Premier League side are keeping a close eye on the player now, with the 29-year-old seemingly now on their transfer wishlist. It adds that this interest in Di Lorenzo has only materialised over the "last few hours".

It means that no bid has yet been made and no official approach has come forth but Napoli are "worried" by the interest due to the financial might the Magpies now possess.

How much is Giovanni Di Lorenzo worth?

It's unclear how much a potential deal for Di Lorenzo may cost Newcastle. However, Transfermarkt suggest that his value is around the 25 million Euros mark (or £21.5m). It means that a deal wouldn't break the bank for the Toon if it was that amount, especially considering their new ownership, but it would still represent a profit on the player for Napoli.

He could be worth that amount too when you consider how well he has played for Napoli. Football journalist Josh Bunting has previously stated that a goal from Napoli was helped by a "perfect" ball from Di Lorenzo and has also called the player "excellent" too.

The Napoli man has warranted these superlatives then and it means that his signing could represent good business for Newcastle. They already have Kieran Trippier on that right flank but he would provide a good battle for that spot and sufficient depth as they embark into four competitions next term.