Newcastle United are moving forward in their pursuit of Harvey Barnes, with 90Min reporting that the Toon are now in talks with Leicester over a potential deal for the winger.

How many goals has Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester?

The Foxes forward was on top form for his club during the Premier League last season, bagging 13 goals for his side in just 32 starts. He also bagged an assist along the way - and it meant that he had the second most goal contributions in the squad. He massively outperformed his xG rate when he needed to (he was only predicted to score 8.9 based on the quality of his chances) and his goal contribution rate of 0.46 per 90 was also the second-best in the team for those who started 25 games or more.

The 2022/23 season therefore marked his best in terms of league goals. Prior to that campaign, he had never hit a double-digit tally. When Leicester needed him to produce the goods then in order to fight against the drop, the 25-year-old stepped up to the plate, and while it wasn't enough to keep them afloat in the top flight, it has now led to interest in keeping him in the top flight away from the Foxes.

Are Newcastle United signing Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle have been heavily linked with a transfer deal for Barnes, whilst Aston Villa have also reportedly been in the running to try and snap him up this summer. It is the Toon though who appear to be the frontrunners, with a recent report suggesting that they had already been in contact over a potential deal.

Now, according to a report from 90Min, Newcastle have further advanced their pursuit of the player. That's because they are now in formal discussions with Leicester over a switch for the forward, who will be a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin. It adds that West Ham are in negotiations as well, but the Toon have indeed moved onto the discussion stage for Barnes and it means that a deal is progressing in the right direction.

The once-capped England international has regularly been on the receiving end of praise from those in the game - journalist Josh Bunting stated last year that Barnes was "excellent" and his goal tall showcases that, while Brendan Rodgers once said the 25 year-old is "incredible" and can "score in every game".

He was indeed one of the shining lights in a torrid campaign for Leicester. When compared with other players in his position across the big five European leagues, Barnes ranked in the 94th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, also sitting in the top half of wingers for shots, progressive carries and aerial duels, painting the picture of an all-action player who will get stuck in for Eddie Howe and create dangerous opportunities.

With Saint-Maximin linked with a departure this summer and the Magpies set for additional fixtures with their return to European football, adding a player with the pace, directness, durability and end product of Barnes could make all the difference when the games come thick and fast.