Newcastle United still want to try and add Kieran Tierney to their squad this summer, and it looks like they could launch a bid for the defender soon according to Football Insider.

Are Newcastle signing Kieran Tierney?

The defender still managed to play on 27 occasions for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, despite not feeling as much of a first-team regular as he did previously. That's likely because most of those showings came from off the bench - the former Celtic man managed just six starts for the Gunners over the course of the campaign, showing he has fallen down the pecking order thanks to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Despite that, the youngster remains a superb option at left-back, which is showcased when you compare him to other players in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His highest ranking stat is his shots per 90 rate, which is 1.20 and puts him within the top 13% for that. It shows he is not afraid to drive forward and get into positions to test the opposition goalkeeper. Even better is that he ranks highly for converting those opportunities too, with Tierney also managing to sit in the 73rd percentile for goals per 90.

That could be why Newcastle have been so keen to snap him up - they didn't get much attacking contribution from Dan Burn this season - and it looks like they could make a bid for his services soon.

That's because according to a report from Football Insider, the Toon are still in pole position to add him to their ranks, and he remains one of their biggest priorities as they look to strengthen at left-back. It states that he is their most wanted to fill that position and they are planning to launch a "formal bid" at the end of the month, with the player keen on a move.

What is Tierney's transfer value?

CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value could now be around 15 million Euros (or £12.8m) and it means that if a fee is around that amount, it could be a steal for Newcastle considering Arsenal initially forked out £25m for his signature.

He's been praised for his efforts since making the move to the Gunners, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that the player is "brilliant" in a previous game for the side. His stats suggest he remains a solid player at left-back too and that means Newcastle would be getting both an experienced and talented defender if they do manage to sign him this transfer window.