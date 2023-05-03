Newcastle are planning a huge bid to try and sign Raphinha from Barcelona in the summer according to Spanish media via Sport Witness.

What's the latest on Raphinha to Newcastle?

The Brazilian made his name with Leeds United. bursting onto the scene with 15 goal contributions in his first 26 starts for the Whites in his debut campaign. A year later he had bagged a further eleven goals despite the Elland Road side's struggles.

It led to the winger being snapped up in a deal by Catalan giants Barcelona, where he has once more managed a double-digit figure for his goal contributions (he has 13 so far this season). This fine form has seen the 26-year-old linked with an immediate return to England despite spending just a campaign away from the Premier League.

The main suitors for his signature have been Newcastle, who have had an interest in the player for the last few months. The Toon have been electric this season, storming to third place in the Premier League table and chasing down a spot in Europe for the first time since the 2012/13 season. They'll now be looking to continue to improve their squad and have seemingly identified Raphinha as one of their main targets.

A fresh report from the Spanish media, via Sport Witness, claims that even with Barcelona demanding a fee of around 80 million Euros (£70m) to sign the player, Newcastle are prepared to do business for the winger. They have already made contact over a potential deal and have insinuated that they would be prepared to part with the La Liga side's asking price to bring him to St James' Park.

If the fee is placed on the table then, the Toon could soon bring the Brazilian back to England.

Should Newcastle sign Raphinha?

The winger has showcased his skills in the Premier League previously, terrorising defences and putting fear into opposition players during his time with Leeds. Even with the Whites struggling at the wrong end of the division during his last stint in the league, he managed to bag eleven goals and was part of the reason why the club ensured their top tier survival that year.

When allowed to get forward and run at other teams, he has proven to be one of the very best in Europe. This is shown through the fact he produced a rating of 7.33 (via WhoScored) when deployed as a right-winger for the Spanish side and ranks in the top ten in the entire La Liga for goals and assists per 90 currently, with 0.65.

One of his former teammates Daniel James even called the player a "magician" during his time with Leeds, adding that he can do "anything on the pitch."

Newcastle need players who can cut it with the elite in the eventuality that they get into Europe - and Raphinha can do that.