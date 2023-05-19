Newcastle United could be set for a raid on Villarreal this summer, with reports from Spain via Sport Witness stating that the Toon have entered the race to sign Samuel Chukwueze.

Will Newcastle sign Samuel Chukwueze this summer?

The Premier League outfit have stormed into the top four this season and are on the precipice of securing a place in the Champions League for the first time in over a decade. The last time the club played in Europe was all the way back in the 2012/13 season, when they played Europa League football.

Now, with two games to go in the current campaign, Eddie Howe's side could bag their spot in the Champions League. If they do, then reinforcements will likely be needed this summer in order to help them compete both domestically and on the big stage too.

One way in which they could improve their team, according to a report from Spain via Sport Witness, is on the wing, with the club keeping an eye on Samuel Chukwueze. The report states that they are one of the latest sides to put him on their transfer radar and that with the player likely to look elsewhere rather than commit to current club Villarreal, a deal could happen.

Samuel-Chukwueze-for-Villarreal

It adds that the winger could specifically be signed to replace Allan Saint-Maximin at the Toon too. The Frenchman was superb when he first arrived in England, with three goals and four assists in just 23 starts. He reached his best ever total - ten league goal contributions - only last season, with the side finishing in eleventh. This campaign though, he has only managed eleven starts and has only one goal to his name.

Is Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle?

The maverick dribbling wizard could now find himself replaced at St James' Park by Chukwueze. The Villareal man has managed his best ever goal contribution haul in Spain this season, with six goals and five assists in 33 La Liga outings. The 23-year-old has also never dropped below a total of five goals or assists over the course of his career.

He's even been praised by coach Quique Setien for his role in the Villareal side, as he called the winger "an extraordinary player" who is helping the Spanish side enormously, so it certainly seems he has more to offer versus Saint-Maximin's flair.

Chukwueze then has earned a move to the Premier League with his outstanding displays over the last few seasons - but it could spell the end for a bit of a fan favourite on Tyneside if he does..