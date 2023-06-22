Newcastle United are getting closer and closer to bringing Sandro Tonali to the Premier League, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that talks are now in their "final stages" over a deal for the player.

How good is Sandro Tonali?

The midfielder has been an AC Milan regular over the last three seasons and has slowly established himself as a key member of their team. In the 2022/23 season, the 23-year-old was able to feature on 34 occasions for the club in Serie A and managed two goals with seven assists along the way. It was his highest total of goal contributions to date in his career and whilst Milan could only manage a fourth place finish, it was still a good season for the Italian.

He also compares well against other midfielders in Europe despite his age, which shows how well mature he is already. His 0.22 assists per 90 rate for example puts him within the top eight percent in that area and shows his capability at picking out a pass and setting up his teammates with his superb vision. His 3.11 shot-creating actions per 90 is again another testament to that.

Now, according to a report from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player has bagged himself a move to England. It's been evident that Newcastle have got a serious interest in adding the youngster to their ranks and it seems as if a deal is edging closer to being complete now.

Romano states that a "new" round of talks are now in their "final stages" and that a deal will see him paid up to a potential 10 million Euros a season (or £8.6m).

How much are Newcastle paying for Tonali?

The deal will also cost Dan Ashworth and PIF a €70million transfer fee (£60m). Romano said: "Newcastle and AC Milan will enter into final stages of negotiations for Sandro Tonali today. New round of talks will take place around €70m fee, add-ons and structure of deal being discussed. Contract until June 2029, €8m per season net salary plus €2m add-ons."

It's clear that he is viewed as one of the best midfield prospects in Europe right now, with football journalist Josh Bunting stating that Tonali is "elite" and is one of the "hottest prospects" in Italy to boot.

Newcastle then could be landing themselves a real talent when they do complete a deal for the player - and it would certainly help them to challenge in the Champions League next season.