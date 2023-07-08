Newcastle United could still sign a new centre-back from the "top shelf" this summer but are considering someone "a bit cheaper" as well, claims transfer insider Dean Jones.

Newcastle United transfer news - What's the latest on the search for a new centreback?

It has been a strong start to the summer for the world's richest football club, with the Magpies signing AC Milan's talismanic young midfielder Sandro Tonali for a cool £55m this week.

The deal is the Toon's first signing of the window and will see the Italian international play his football at St James Park until 2028.

As brilliant a signing Tonali is, Newcastle haven't had everything go their way in the window thus far, with long-term target James Maddison opting to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The disappointment over that saga, however, hasn't seemed to impact the club's transfer ambitions, as they now look to shift focus and search for defensive reinforcements in the shape of a new centre-back.

One of the names that have been touted for a move up north is Crystal Palace captain and full England international Marc Guéhi.

According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe is 'keen' on a move for the 22-year-old defender; however, to have even a remote chance of landing the former Chelsea man, the Toon would have to fork out around £60m.

Whilst that is ultimately a drop in the ocean for the Magpies' generous benefactors, they still have to be cognizant of the implications on FFP and the Premier League's own rules around profit and loss, leading to some in the club to instead prefer a "cheaper option", per Dean Jones.

What has transfer insider Dean Jones said about Newcastle's search for a centre-back?

Jones was clear that whilst there is an option for the club to go and spend big on a new defender, that option is being counterbalanced by the desire to be sensible.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "There's still a chance they go and get one from the top shelf. That's tempered by the sensible option, which is to find someone a bit cheaper with big potential or an expiring contract, someone they can get good value from. So that's the scenario they're stuck in right now as they search for their centre-back".

Would Marc Guéhi be a good signing for Newcastle United?

While Howe managed to transform his team into the league's joint-best defensive side last season, a player of Guéhi's quality would undoubtedly propel the side further forward.

According to WhoScored, the "monster" centre-back achieved an average rating of 6.68 across his 37 Premier League appearances last season and maintained an impressive pass success rate of 85.5%.

It hasn't been a sudden rise for the youngster either, with football scout Jacek Kulig highlighting the 6 foot titan back in March of last year, describing him as "One of the best and most mature U-21 centre-backs in World football."

Considering he has played for a relatively limited team in Palace, his statistics still look impressive, with him putting in 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, and 3.6 clearances all per game via Sofascore.

With the young international passing the eye test with flying colours, possessing leadership qualities and showing a lot of promise for the future, Newcastle should certainly consider spending more to land Guéhi before someone else does.