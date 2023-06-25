Newcastle United look set for another transfer battle this summer, with reports claiming that Marc Guehi is a target for both the Magpies and Arsenal, with both clubs ready to splash the cash for him.

How many games did Marc Guehi play this season?

Eddie Howe's side look set to bring in AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, with a €70m agreement reached with AC Milan, and it now looks as if they are eyeing a move for Guehi.

Having joined Crystal Palace back in 2021 on a permanent basis from Chelsea, the defender has been able to thrive in a regular home with the club. He played 36 times during his first campaign with the Eagles and then managed a further 37 games in the 2022/23 season - only missing one fixture in the entire Premier League season. It means that the 22-year-old has already racked up 73 league outings at Selhurst Park and has become a key player in their team.

Even more impressive is how much the youngster impresses when compared to others in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe too. Guehi actually has a rate of 0.38 successful take-ons, which puts him in the top 19 percent in that area and he also has a tendency to enjoy playing out from the back and having the ball at his feet too, as showcased by his rate of 59.69 passes attempted per 90. That rate puts him in the top 30 percent in that category too, above the average. The Crystal Palace man appears to be a modern-day ball-playing defender - and that has led to interest from elsewhere in the player's signature.

Are Newcastle United interested in signing Marc Guehi?

According to a report from The Sun (via The Boot Room), Newcastle, and by extension owners PIF, are keen to try and bring in the defender and are prepared to kick on their interest in Guehi. It states that they are also ready to stump up a large amount of money to try and tempt Palace into business, with the Toon eyeing a £45m offer.

It's almost double what the Eagles originally paid Chelsea for him, so would be a tempting proposition. However, it is suggested that the club would actually want around £50m to consider any bid for the centre-back.

Newcastle then, if they are indeed getting serious about signing him, may have to fork out the extra cash to get a deal agreed. In addition, Arsenal are also contemplating a bid for his services - so the Magpies may face a battle to sign the defender.

Guehi, who shares the same agency as Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson, is already very highly regarded in the game, with those who have watched him praising the defender for his efforts at the back.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example, having watched him in action against Man City previously, highlighted how superb he had been and simply wrote "beast mode" to describe the player.

It shows how excellent he is at the back already and if Newcastle want to kick on and challenge on all fronts next season, signing someone like Guehi - if they can get him - could be a good bit of business by the club.