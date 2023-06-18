Newcastle United are currently battling West Ham United for the potential signing of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

How much is Conor Gallagher worth?

The Toon have secured themselves a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season on the back of a sensational campaign which saw them finish fourth.

However, with that brings the pressure of competing among Europe's best which could put some question marks on the depth of Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle were able to capitalise on the underwhelming campaigns from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea but playing the likes of Real Madrid could bring another challenge altogether.

This has seen the Magpies linked with some ambitious moves this summer with reports suggesting they hold a serious interest in the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

But it seems as if they could also be turning their attention to some potential opportunities within the Premier League.

Indeed, Gallagher is a player who has been linked with a potential exit from Stamford Bridge this summer with reports suggesting Brighton & Hove Albion hold an interest.

According to reports from Germany (via football.london), the Blues have placed a whopping £44m price tag on their England international this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed it is the Irons who may pose the biggest threat to the Toon in their pursuit of Gallagher:

"I wanted to add something and it's something about other clubs; Newcastle and West Ham. These two clubs are in the race for Conor Gallagher.

"This is an idea, this is a concrete idea, so we will see where they go from there but these two clubs are interested in Gallagher and Chelsea are open to letting him go."

How much does Conor Gallagher earn?

Newcastle will now see a higher revenue stream come into the club this summer following their qualification for the Champions League and a significant new sponsorship deal.

Indeed, the Tyneside club have sealed a deal with a Saudi Arabian firm which will see a reported £25m come into the club annually to feature on the front of their shirt.

This could potentially open the door for the Toon to make some bigger transfers over the coming years and see a possible increase in their wage structure.

Currently, their believed top earner at the club is Kieran Trippier on a reported £120k-per-week.

The same website reports - the hailed "magic" - Gallagher as earning £50k-per-week at Chelsea, however, if he is to seal a big move he could likely see his wages increase significantly.

But did the England international show enough in the 2022/23 campaign to justify Newcastle potentially spending in the region of £44m this summer?

After all, he only managed to find the back of the net three times in his 35 league appearances so perhaps this is money which could be spent better elsewhere.