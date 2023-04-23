Tottenham were left absolutely stunned by an opening 20 minutes at St James' Park where Newcastle obliterated their visitors.

Spurs reverted to a four-man defensive shape, a rarity considering the defensive days of Antonio Conte, but it backfired in spectacular fashion in the northeast.

The Toon somehow found themselves 5-0 up after just a quarter of the game had been played, with a frantic opening period leading to some world-class football from Eddie Howe's men.

But as good as Newcastle were, the defending and goalkeeping from the Lilywhites and their World Cup-winning captain, Hugo Lloris, was dismal.

What happened in Newcastle vs Spurs?

Jacob Murphy was the one to open the scoring as he found the back of the net with only two minutes on the clock.

Joelinton extended their advantage four minutes later, before Murphy, much to his astonishment found a second and Newcastle's third after only nine minutes.

The winger let fly from distance and it remarkably beat Lloris who was left rooted to the spot. Bizarrely, the Frenchman didn't even attempt to make a save.

Alexandre Isak then scored two goals of his own in frantic fashion.

First, former Arsenal man Joe Willock played a beautiful ball in behind with the outside of his foot before Isak coolly slotted past the Spurs 'keeper.

The Swede then beat Lloris again in routine fashion, receiving the ball inside the area before inflicting even more pain upon Cristian Stellini's men.

It was the man between the sticks in the Spurs goal who ultimately got the most stick, with fans taking to social media while the carnage was ongoing to slate his performance...