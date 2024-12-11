Newcastle United are believed to be tracking one of world football's most-promising young forwards ahead of a potential January deal, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle United transfer news

Newcastle are understood to be on the lookout for a new forward after a disappointing start to the season in front of goal. Eddie Howe's side have managed just 19 goals in 15 Premier League matches this term, which is currently the joint-third worst return in the top flight. Only Southampton, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer goals.

Premier League: Fewest Goals Scored 24/25 Club Goals League Position Southampton 11 20th Ipswich Town 14 18th Crystal Palace 14 17th Everton 14 15th Nottingham Forest 19 5th Newcastle United 19 12th Manchester United 19 13th

Among those names being linked with a move to St. James' Park are Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, who has emerged as a January target for the Magpies following his impressive displays on the South Coast this season and last.

According to a report from The Boot Room, Newcastle's recruitment team are also huge fans of West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian, however, has a release clause believed to be the region of £80 million, which could put him out of the Magpies' reach.

Magpies tracking Bakayoko

A cheaper alternative to Kudus who Newcastle are also keen on is PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko. That's according to The Telegraph, who report that the Toon are now "tracking" the Belgium international, who is valued by PSV at somewhere between £43 million and £51 million, ahead of a potential January move.

The publication claims that Howe is keen to sign at least one new player after the New Year and that Bakayoko is a name that has cropped up regularly in recruitment meetings, with the English believing he would be a strong addition to the right side of his team's attack.

A move for the 21-year-old in January, however, could be difficult, according to The Telegraph, because of PSV's reluctance to let one of their star players go midway through the season.

Bakayoko has scored five goals and has one assist in 14 Eredivisie appearances this term, while last year, he managed 12 goals and 9 assists in 33 games – form that saw him scoop the division's Talent of the Year award.

Johan Bakayoko's Eredivisie stats this season Appearances 14 Starts 10 Minutes played 877 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per game 2.1 Dribbles per game 1.9 Key passes per game 1.4

Speaking about Bakayoko earlier this year, Belgium compatriot Romelu Lukaku said that he believes the PSV youngster will go on to surpass him as a player.

"He's understanding the importance of numbers in the game. His assist and goal tallies are increasing, bringing him into the spotlight. I've told him how incredible," Lukaku said.

"If he continues merging his creative flair with his scoring record, he's on track to become a top-tier player. His potential knows no bounds. I sincerely think he has what it takes to surpass me in the long run."