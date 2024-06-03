Newcastle United are confident of sealing negotiations for Eddie Howe's first summer signing this week, according to a new transfer update from The Telegraph.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with a whole host of players ahead of next season, with veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic one of those to have been most recently backed to complete a move to St James' Park - he will be a free agent once his spell at Queens Park Rangers ends this summer.

Juventus centre-back Dean Huijsen is a highly-rated young defender who could have a big future in the game, and Newcastle are believed to see him as a strong alternative to Tosin Adarabioyo, who they now look set to miss out on. The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Roma, making 13 appearances in Serie A and growing in experience.

It could be that Howe needs to replace certain outgoing figures in the summer transfer window, with Miguel Almiron one such player who falls into that bracket. Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a reported target to come in for him, although Liverpool are also among the clubs interested in snapping him up.

Similarly, there is no guarantee that Bruno Guimaraes will definitely still be a Newcastle player once the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, with the Brazilian having the potential to leave a huge void in midfield. Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White has been backed as a replacement for him, following a strong season that saw him score five goals and register 10 assists in the Premier League.

Newcastle could sign £30k-a-week ace this week

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle will look to seal the signing of Bournemouth defender Llloyd Kelly this week, having seemingly failed to snap up Adarabioyo. They "will attempt to get a deal" over the line in the coming days and there is "confidence" it will happen, with the Englishman able to come in on a free transfer after his Cherries deal ends.

It is no hidden secret that the £30,000-a-week centre-back has been a primary target for the Magpies for some time now and the Adarabioyo news appears to have sped up the process, ahead of the Fulham man's possible move to Chelsea.

While not exactly a world-class player who is going to take Newcastle up a significant level, Kelly could prove to be really astute business by Newcastle, especially as Howe knows him from their Bournemouth days together. Another of his former managers, Gary O'Neil, has also hailed his defensive expertise in the past up against Mohamed Salah.

"I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker."

Kelly could fill in at centre-back and left-back, adding to the depth within Howe's squad, and even if the move ends up not working out, the fact that he won't cost a fee takes out the risk element compared to spending big on a defender.