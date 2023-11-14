Newcastle United have been handed a boost with the news that an 'incredible" transfer target is open to a move to the club in January, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle want a new midfielder

Eddie Howe is going through one of his more challenging periods as Magpies manager at the moment, with so much going against him in the injury department. Newcastle are having to battle on without a host of key players available, from Sven Botman to Bruno Guimaraes, and their performances are suffering because of it.

On top of all the injuries, Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for betting offences has also acted as a massive blow, meaning the Italian is out for the rest of the season, and a replacement may have to come in. Several players have stood out as the most likely individuals to arrive in the January transfer window, with former Wolves maestro Ruben Neves one of those who is in the mix, as well as Manchester City and England ace Kalvin Phillips.

Newcastle handed Neves boost

Taking to X, Jacobs dropped a significant development regarding the transfer situation at St James' Park, claiming that Neves is interested in joining Newcastle in January.

"Understand Ruben Neves is open to a loan move to #NUFC. Deal could even have an option to buy. Nothing clearer until after EPL vote on November 21 regarding associated party transactions. Al-Hilal could look at Casemiro in 2024 and are also one club considering Jadon Sancho."

This is great news for Newcastle and PIF, amid rumours that a move for Neves could be blocked, due to the Magpies and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal having the same owners. If the Magpies could get a deal for the Portuguese over the line, it could make up for the loss of Tonali, with the ex-Wolves man possessing similar levels of quality on the ball, and also chipping in with end product after contributing to 43 goals in England.

At just 26, Neves still has many years ahead of him, despite feeling as though he has been around forever, and the fact that Jacobs mentions an option to buy could give him an extra incentive to shine in a Newcastle shirt.

Former Wolves teammate Hugo Bueno is someone who rates his old teammate extremely highly as a footballer, once saying of him after an eye-catching performance:

"He has incredible shooting. I am really happy for him for the goal, and for the team because it was a really important goal for us. He always runs the whole pitch and he’s always there. I don’t know how he does it. He is a key player for us. He works very, very hard to win the ball back and also when we have the ball he can control in the game."

Along with Phillips, Neves feels like the best option for Newcastle to sign in January, and the Magpies target has made 177 appearances in the Premier League, meaning that he could slot straight in seamlessly, even if readjusting to the pace of the division may take a short amount of time.