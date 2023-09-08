Newcastle United splashed the cash once again in the summer transfer window, welcoming exciting arrivals like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. The reinforcements were made to ensure that the Magpies would be capable of competing on all fronts - so far this season, they have struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side got off to the perfect start against Aston Villa, brushing Unai Emery's side aside with a dominant 5-1 victory. Things went downhill from there, however, as Newcastle suffered a narrow defeat against Manchester City, before conceding two late goals to lose against Liverpool at St James' Park, before an Evan Ferguson hat-trick saw Brighton & Hove Albion defeat the Magpies in convincing fashion.

Their weakness has come in the backline, with their lack of depth in the centre-back role becoming more and more apparent. This is a problem that Newcastle are well aware of, and, according to reports, they made an offer for a potential solution late on in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Newcastle United transfer news?

Newcastle's lack of depth in central defence was exposed for all to see against Liverpool when Sven Botman was forced off through injury, and Dan Burn was forced to come across to fill in. It was then Burn who was unable to catch Darwin Nunez for the Reds' late winner.

The left-back was then forced to fill in again against Brighton, resulting in a 3-1 loss, as Ferguson ran riot. Given the fact that Newcastle spent a reported €153m (£131m) on reinforcements in the summer transfer window, one of those arrivals should have been a centre-back early on.

Instead, the Magpies waited until it was too late. According to reporter Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, PIF failed with a late bid for Joachim Andersen of Crystal Palace, which was reportedly in excess of £30m.

Howe was personally keen to strengthen his defensive options, but as the window closed, was forced to settle for the options that he currently has at his disposal in his backline.

Should Newcastle have pushed the boat out for Andersen?

Whether it was Andersen or another option, Botman's injury - even though it wasn't long-term - should have resulted in a centre-back coming through the door at Newcastle.

If they want to compete on all fronts, then attempting to shoehorn Burn into central defence is unlikely to do Newcastle any favours, as already proved against both Liverpool and Brighton.

Andersen would have been an ideal option, too. Statistically speaking, the Palace defender even outperformed Botman in certain areas last season, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Passes Progressive Carries Clearances Joachim Andersen 105 16 188 Sven Botman 87 8 126

It's clear that by signing Andersen, Howe wouldn't just have depth in his defence, he would have someone capable of pushing both Botman and Schar for a starting place. For now, however, he remains a Crystal Palace player who Newcastle simply failed to sign.

When January arrives, though, if the Magpies are still in need of a defender, then turning to Andersen once more could be the way forward.