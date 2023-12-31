A "brilliant" Newcastle United player is now expected to join a fellow English club in the January transfer window, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle's January transfer business

The Magpies have been linked with so many players in recent weeks, as Eddie Howe looks to add to his squad and increase his team's chances of changing their fortunes for the better. It has been a tough first half of the season for Newcastle, who have had endless injury problems, but it would be a surprise if some new faces didn't arrive to help make a difference.

For example, in-form VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is one player who has been backed to move to St James' Park, having taken the Bundesliga by storm this season, scoring 17 times in the competition already. Kalvin Phillips is also a player who continues to be linked with Newcastle, as he looks to move away from Manchester City, and the England international has been seen as someone who can help make up for the loss of Sandro Tonali, whose 10-month ban means he won't be available again until next season. There are defenders who have been tipped to join the Magpies, too, including Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie.

There could be some players who are unwanted at Newcastle, however, and a new update has emerged over an individual whose future looks set to lie away from St James'.

Isaac Hayden to leave Newcastle

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Isaac Hayden will leave Newcastle in the January window for a new English club, with his loan spell at Standard Liege set to be terminated early.

"Newcastle United are set to terminate Isaac Hayden’s loan spell at Standard Liege next month and find him a new club in January, sources have told Football Insider. He is now set to join a new English club in January after several clubs in the Championship registered their interest in signing the 28-year-old midfielder on loan.

"Hayden joined Standard Liege on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled for form during his temporary stint."

In truth, it makes complete sense for Hayden to join a different club on loan in January, considering he has been limited to only 10 Jupiler Pro League appearances for Liege this season.

The 28-year-old appears to have no future at Newcastle, with so many midfielders ahead of him in the pecking order, but that's not to say that he can't still offer plenty to a side lower down in the Premier League, or perhaps in the Championship. Ian Wright once lauded his ability, hailing his decision-making in clearing a shot off the line:

"Look at Hayden there, he realises [the]’ keeper is out of place and he goes on the line, great stuff; maybe Danny Ings could have hit that with the left foot, but Hayden, brilliant awareness to get himself on the line."

Hayden is still contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2026, but it makes sense to sell him permanently at the end of the season, receiving a fee for his services in the process.