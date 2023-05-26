James Maddison is thought to be interested in joining Newcastle United this season with Leicester City on the verge of being relegated.

The 2016 Premier League champions need Everton to drop points on Sunday otherwise they will be relegated from the top flight for the first time since returning in 2015. If they are relegated this weekend, it may make it simpler for Maddison to secure a summer switch to St. James' Park.

What's the latest on James Maddison to Newcastle?

According to the Shields Gazette, Leicester value Maddison at £50million, although the midfielder only has just over one year remaining on his contract.

Newcastle have had two bids for Maddison rejected in the past, but if the Foxes are unable to remain in the top flight, he may be available at a discounted price point.

Maddison is reportedly interested in a move to Newcastle and has already spoken to Kieran Trippier on international duty about playing for the Magpies. Callum Wilson also discussed the club with Maddison while they were at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has been open about his admiration for the Leicester playmaker, saying:

“I have full respect for him and his abilities. I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

"He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I’d never talk about another contracted player coming here. But he’s a player I do respect."

How many goals and assists has Maddison got this season?

It's no surprise clubs are interested in Maddison. Despite the lack of quality around him at the King Power Stadium this season, Maddison has still managed ten goals and nine assists, an extremely impressive return for a team in the relegation zone this late in the season.

With the quality already at Newcastle in the final third such as Wilson and Alexander Isak, who have netted combined 28 goals in the league this season, Maddison could thrive if he made the switch to St. James' Park, where he would play for a Champions League side and at 26, you could say he is reaching his prime as a midfielder.

The England international is one of the best creators in the Premier League, ranking eighth for chances created this season, so appears ready for a big move, and it looks as if that could be north to turn out for the Magpies.