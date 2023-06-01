Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is a huge fan of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and wants the club to pursue a possible transfer this summer.

The Magpies completed their brilliant 2022/23 Premier League season with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. They will compete in the Champions League next season and appear to be on the hunt for additions in the transfer window this summer.

What's the latest news on Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle?

According to Football Transfers correspondent Steve Kay, Howe wants both Phillips and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison to join the club this summer.

Kay stated that Manchester City are "open to selling" Phillips, but it remains to be seen if the midfielder will stay at the Etihad and fight for his place or choose to join Newcastle where the promise of game time could be greater.

Due to the Magpies' top-four finish, Phillips would still be able to compete in the Champions League next season. Maddison is another top target, although Tottenham are also interested but cannot offer the chance to play in Europe's prestigious knockout competition.

Kay reports that Maddison "is way up on the list" and after being "in contact with his camp for a long time, he’s a big possibility." Speaking exclusively to NUFC Blog regarding the two, Football Transfers correspondent Steve Kay said:

"Eddie Howe is a big, big fan of Kalvin Phillips. City are open to selling and Howe would like to bring him in to add Premier League experience.

"He’s still only 27, can fill a position Newcastle are looking to improve and Howe believes he can be another strong voice in the dressing room, helping younger players develop too."

"Newcastle are looking for proven players and that brings me to James Maddison, who is way up on the list. I think he’ll sign. They’ve been in contact with his camp for a long time. He’s a big possibility.

"Tottenham are interested in Maddison. However, he wants Champions League football – something Spurs can’t offer now – so everything points to Newcastle at the minute. They are the favourites."

How many appearances has Kalvin Phillips made this season?

Due to injury issues and Pep Guardiola's preference, the 27-year-old made just 21 appearances in all competitions, including only 12 appearances in the Premier League. His contributions this season amounted to just 593 minutes, according to Transfermarkt.

In total, he missed 11 games through injury this season, and yet he has emerged as a target for Newcastle. Despite his injury struggles, Phillips, dubbed by Yannick Bolasie as a "monster", remains a talented midfielder that could still be a valuable addition to the Newcastle squad.

The £150,000-a-week England international has plenty of top-flight experience and continues to be a regular in Gareth Southgate's international squad, turning out on 26 occasions now, so the Magpies could make a shrewd move by signing Phillips, and by the looks of it, it could be one to watch with Howe a fan.