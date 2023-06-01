Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are still eyeing a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

What's the latest on Scott McTominay to Newcastle?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, reporting on Twitter, McTominay remains a target for the Magpies and PIF this summer as they get set to bolster their squad with Champions League football on its way to St. James' Park next season.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League, four points above Liverpool after the Reds' late surge of form placed Newcastle and Manchester United under pressure to secure their spots in UEFA's showpiece for the 2023/24 season.

Romano reports that while McTominay is a target, Man United have yet to make a decision on his role in the squad for next season. It will depend on Erik ten Hag's vision for the Scottish international, who only started ten Premier League games for the Dutch manager this season.

"Scott McTominay remains in the list at Newcastle — he’s appreciated by Eddie Howe, already wanted him in January. Manchester United have not made any decision yet, it will also depend on Erik ten Hag plans."

Tthe 26-year-old will be out of contract with United in 2025, although the club has the option to trigger an automatic renewal for a further 12 months. With United in a strong position, they should be able to extract a decent fee should they decide to sell. If Newcastle follow through on their interest, The Daily Star previously reported it could cost around £50m for the academy graduate.

How did McTominay perform for United this season?

Appearing for a total of just 1,681 minutes this season, it's clear to see that McTominay has had a difficult time breaking into Ten Hag's first-choice starting XI.

Last season, he played 3,002 minutes of football - a drop-off in game time of 44%. At 26, the Scot may want to consider his options carefully to ensure he doesn't waste time on the sidelines at Old Trafford. He did battle with injuries this season, missing a total of 15 games as a result. Overall, the midfielder scored seven goals and assisted one.

Described as "top class" by journalist Josh Bunting, what McTominay thrives at is driving the ball forward and winning the ball back. According to Fbref, despite his limited minutes, he ranks in the 99th and 98th percentile for clearances and headers won by a midfielder.

He likes to take initiative in defensive situations, backed up by more data from Fbrefs. On average, he takes 4.92 touches in United's penalty area, ranking in the 99th percentile again.

Newcastle could give the Scot more regular game time and in doing so, sign a player that would add more physicality and power to their midfield, making this one to watch.