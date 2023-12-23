Newcastle United are reportedly in a strong position to bring in an "excellent" defender during the January transfer window, but Real Madrid are also in the mix.

Newcastle eyeing January signings

Next month's window could come at a perfect time for the Magpies, who have started to look increasingly jaded in recent months, with Eddie Howe's squad depth tested to the max.

It was always going to be tricky to juggle the addition of Champions League football this season, but unfortunately for Newcastle, life has been made even harder by the constant injury problems they have faced. Howe's options have become limited and rotation has become so difficult, with key figures such as Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and Alexander Isak all out at different times, among many others.

It has shown in the performances, with a lack of consistent results, and for that reason, it is no surprise to have seen Newcastle linked with a number of different players in recent times as the club prepare to potentially spend in January.

The Magpies have been looking at defensive options, with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio a target who is thought to be wanted by a number of Europe's top clubs, while Bayer Leverkusen ace Piero Hincapie is another who could move to St James' Park.

Newcastle have also been backed to seal the signing of Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips next month as they look to make up for the loss of the suspended Sandro Tonali, who won't return to the setup until the early part of next season.

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are well-placed to complete the signing of Inacio, with the report describing them as "best positioned" amid apparent interest from the likes of Real Madrid. The Toon have made "frequent" observations regarding a move for him.

Sporting will only allow the 22-year-old to move on to pastures new if his €60m (£52.1m) release clause is triggered, though, so the Magpies know that he won't be available on the cheap.

Inacio is clearly a defender with the world at his feet, considering the level of interest in him at the moment and the fact that he is already making a big impression at such a young age. He is a key man for one of Portugal's biggest clubs, making 144 appearances already, not to mention chipping in with 14 goals and eight assists along the way.

The youngster has been hailed as an "excellent central defender" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig as recently as this month, and while at his best in a centre-back role, he is also adept at filling in at left-back, meaning that Howe could see him as someone who can cover for Dan Burn from time to time.

Granted, having to spend over £50m for any player is asking a lot, but given the long-term potential that Inacio has in his boots, Newcastle would be wise to sign him in January, snapping him up before another European powerhouse swoops in instead.