Newcastle United are interested in signing a "special" attacking player once the January transfer window opens, with Eddie Howe previously admitting he is an admirer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have crawled their way towards the winter window in recent weeks, with some of the performances in the Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup looking tired.

A busy run of fixtures looks to have caught up with Newcastle's injury-hit squad, and the poor form of Kieran Trippier is a perfect example of their current struggles.

Supporters may be desperate to see new signings come in once January arrives, giving Howe that added depth that he craves, with a host of players linked with moves to St James' Park recently.

Centre-backs are seemingly being looked at, with Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio constantly being tipped to join Newcastle, and players further up the pitch are also seen as targets.

In attack, VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is in the form of his life, scoring 17 goals in just 12 Bundesliga starts this season, and he is one individual who could come in and ease the burden on the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle want Hugo Ekitike

According to a new transfer update from L'Equipe, (via OneFootball) Newcastle are keen on making a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike in January. The Magpies face competition from Lyon, however, so it may not be easy for them to get a deal over the line.

In the past, Howe has even openly admitted that he rates the Frenchman as a player despite missing out on him in the summer of 2022, saying:

"It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo and we worked hard to try and do that deal. He’s a very talented lad and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him and wish him well in the next phase of his career. I really do wish him luck."

Ekitike could be such an ideal signing for Newcastle, arriving as a squad player with plenty of potential, before eventually becoming more of a key man.

The 21-year-old will have hopefully learned from some iconic teammates, playing alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG, where he has four goals and assists apiece to his name in 33 appearances.

The fact that both Wilson and Isak are injury-prone does highlight the need to sign another attacking player, and with the former now in his 30s, Ekitike could be seen as someone who could replace him in time. He has been lauded by former Reims manager Oscar Garcia in the past, who said of him:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."

Newcastle should always be looking to plan for the future in order to keep building as a club - and Ekitike could be seen as a key part of it at St James' Park.