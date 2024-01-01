Newcastle United are believed to be in pole position to complete the signing of a "brilliant" Premier League player, according to a new transfer rumour.

Newcastle eyeing new defender

The Magpies have had injury problems throughout this season, and defensively, they have been hurt by absences to a number of players. The influential Sven Botman has arguably been the biggest loss for a chunk of the campaign, but Dan Burn has also been a key injury victim, as has Nick Pope in goal.

For that reason, it could be that Newcastle decide to target a new defender in the January transfer window, in order to find a long-term partner for Botman at the heart of the back-line, considering Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are both now in their 30s.

Two potential targets to have emerged are Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie, who are exciting young talents at Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, while Crystal Palace ace Joachim Andersen is another player who has been linked with a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle in pole position to sign Joachim Andersen

According to an update from The Sunday Mirror [via The Boot Room], Newcastle are now the front-runners to sign Andersen, in what represents a positive update.

The Eagles are demanding as much as £60m for the Dane's signature, however, so the Magpies will have to be willing to spend a huge amount on him. It isn't specified whether a January or summer move could come to fruition, although Eddie Howe could potentially hope that it is the former, in terms of bringing in a solid option ahead of the second half of the season.

Andersen could be a wonderful signing by Newcastle if they do strike a deal in one of the next two transfer windows, with the 27-year-old a dominant aerial colossus who has been so consistent for Palace over an extended period.

Joachim Andersen's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clearances per game 4.9 Aerial duel wins per game 2.4 Tackles per game 1.5

BBC and Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has lauded the Denmark international in the past, too, lauding the impact he made last season:

"[Joachim] Andersen, he has been brilliant again this season. He always organises from the back. You have got [Ivan] Toney and [Yoane] Wissa, two physical guys, and he dealt with them really well."

As mentioned, finding a long-term centre-back partner for Botman may need to take precedence soon, given the age of both Schar and Lascelles, and Andersen could come straight in and make an impression for a number of years, having already racked up 117 appearances in the Premier League.

A January move would be perfect, but Palace could be desperate to keep hold of one of their most important players until the end of the season, so it may be that a summer switch becomes more likely.