An "exceptional" player who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United is now open to joining the Magpies in the summer transfer window, potentially replacing a nailed on starter in Eddie Howe's squad.

Howe will already be thinking about which players he can bring in at the end of the season, with PIF expected to give him funds for new signings despite the need to tip toe around Financial Fair Play - CEO Darren Eales has previously admitted it may be necessary to sell a star player before they can buy.

Plenty of players have been backed to join Newcastle in recent days, with centre-back seemingly the main area of focus, following long-term injuries to both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lacelles that will keep them out for most of 2024, if not all of it.

One such individual is Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, who is reportedly wanted by a host of top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United. This summer could feel like a logical time for him to leave Selhurst Park, as he looks to go up a gear and improve his chances of becoming a regular for his country.

VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel is also seen as a potential target for Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window, as Howe looks to increase the competition for Nick Pope. Similarly, Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale is also an option, having lost his place to David Raya this season.

"Exceptional" ace keen on Newcastle move

According to a new update from Give Me Sport, the idea of a move to Newcastle appeals to Ramsdale this summer, as he searches for a new challenge.

The report states that the 25-year-old is "'open-minded' about the prospect of joining the St. James’ Park outfit during the 2024 summer window", also interestingly adding that "Nick Pope’s role at Newcastle is not as safe as most would imagine, even when fit".

Ramsdale's stock may have fallen this season, having been such a key man for Arsenal last year, but that's not to say that he isn't a strong option for Newcastle, especially as he remains young for a goalkeeper.

He is also arguably more of a ball-playing 'keeper than Pope, proving to be more natural in possession, and he has been lauded by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him.

"I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision. So I don’t think I’m the one to answer that question."

It would be a surprise if Ramsdale was happy to remain at Arsenal as second choice, and Newcastle feels like an ideal option for him, keeping him at a huge club and also reuniting with Howe, who is an admirer after working together during their Bournemouth days.