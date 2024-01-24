Whilst Newcastle United are yet to make their first move in the January transfer window, perhaps restricted by Financial Fair Play, the potential sale of Miguel Almiron could go a long way in helping Eddie Howe to welcome some much-needed reinforcements - some of which could be stars for the future.

Newcastle transfer news - Almiron set to leave

According to reports, Newcastle and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab have reached an agreement over a deal for Almiron in a transfer that could be worth £30m if the Magpies receive their reported asking price. The sale, whilst an attacking blow, could hand those at St James' Park some breathing room on the FFP front.

The Premier League's profit and sustainability rules state that clubs can only reach £105m in losses over the course of three seasons, meaning that Newcastle's reported loss of £155m could have left them in trouble. And although investment into their women's team, academy and charity foundation means they can technically stay below that figure, there's still cause for concern for PIF, who must sell before making their next big-money move.

It remains to be seen just who the next big player to come through the door will be, as for now, it seems as though the Magpies are focused on the future. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Alfie Harrison from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. Following the breakthrough, the young midfielder is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, before putting pen to paper on a long-term deal at the club.

The 18-year-old will certainly be one to watch, given that the deal reportedly centred around handing Harrison a pathway to the first-team. Paul Midgley, who joined from Manchester City to become Newcastle's head of recruitment, reportedly played a role in the move.

"Exciting" Harrison is a rising star

Scoring ten goals and assisting a further eight for Manchester City's U18s this season, Harrison's talent is clear. Now, Newcastle will hope to see the young midfielder go on and realise his potential, perhaps even making his debut for the Magpies this season if all goes well, given the promised pathway to Howe's side. Harrison is certainly a highly-rated player too, drawing praise from the likes of The Secret Scout.

With just one week left in the January transfer window, Newcastle could yet add to their additions even further, especially if Almiron does complete his departure from St James' Park within that timeframe. Behind in the race to secure a European spot, the Magpies could certainly do with plenty of reinforcements. Whether that be through experienced players or stars for the future such as Harrison remains to be seen, but it could be a busy seven days on Tyneside nonetheless.