Newcastle United have approached Wolves to enquire about signing Hwang Hee-Chan this summer.

The Magpies have enjoyed a thrilling season which secured Champions League qualification for the 2023/24 season and are expected to spend splash the cash.

Indeed, The Telegraph even report that Newcastle are set for their biggest summer spend ever.

What's the transfer latest on Hwang Hee-Chan to Newcastle?

According to The Mirror, a couple of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, are interested in a "surprise transfer" for Hwang Hee-Chan this summer. Spurs, Aston Villa and AS Roma are all keen on signing the 27-year-old.

Wolves are under pressure to sell due to the club's need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Hee-Chan is one of the best players at Molineux and his departure could generate a decent sum.

He joined the club in a £14million move from RB Leipzig and while he hasn't exactly set the Premier League alight, this season he managed four goals and three assists in a Wolves team that scored just 31 goals in the league.

Newcastle have approached Wolves but Julien Lopetegui, who is dismayed at the news his club is under pressure to sell, wants all incoming and outgoings to be completed as soon as possible.

Any clubs wanting to sign Hwang Hee-Chan will need to act quickly.

Could Hee-Chan be Newcastle's Roberto Firmino?

Three years ago, the Bundesliga published a player profile on Hwang Hee-Chan ahead of the South Korean's move to RB Leipzig, likening him to Roberto Firmino.

Indeed, the site wrote about the similarities between Firmino and Hwang Hee-Chan, with the former bidding farewell to Liverpool fans on Sunday - scoring a brilliant goal during the Reds' entertaining 4-4 draw with relegated Southampton.

The main similarity between the two players is arguably their ability to drive past players with the ball. Firmino, due to his comparative lack of pace, relies more on deft touches to elude defenders while Hee-Chan, seemingly, has more pace and power.

This allows him to speed past defenders and midfielders on the break. For Wolves, a team that relies on counter-attacking and resolute defending, his pace will be a huge miss if he leaves.

For Eddie Howe, Hee-Chan could be a valuable asset to a side that has shown considerable threat both on the counter-attack and during longer spells of possession.

The centre-forward has four years remaining on his contract with Wolves and so have the power in any negotiations to come.