With Newcastle United's transfer activity still hamstrung by financial limits, PIF's summer business appears to involve ensuring key assets stay at the Premier League side.

Latest Newcastle transfer news

With the threat of FFP sanctions looming over their heads, it has long been thought that the Magpies would only be able to enter the transfer market once they have made significant sales.

It has been reported that star man Bruno Guimaraes is set to leave this summer with the Brazilian boasting a release clause of £100million. Whilst watching the 26-year-old leave St James' Park would be heartbreaking for Toon fans, many know that the windfall provided would be essential in getting new signings through the door.

There has been growing talk around exercising the £28m option to buy on Lewis Hall's loan however, it is uncertain whether this would see the youngster loaned out straight away.

Until a major sale is completed, it is likely that a lot of Newcastle's work will centre around tying key players down to new deals. With a number of contracts set to expire in the next couple of seasons, the north east outfit look to have already taken significant steps to agreeing fresh terms with a key player.

Toon star edging closer to new deal

According toTthe Newcastle Chronicle, talks around Joelinton's new contract are "heading in the right direction". The outlet has heard that the Brazilian will "be offered a significant increase on his current pay packet, granting him his wish of being one of the club's top earners".

Talks over Joelinton's new deal had previously stalled however, it is now reported that the influence of both Eddie Howe and Amanda Staveley behind the scenes has helped negotiations progress. With former football director Dan Ashworth now on gardening leave ahead of a move away from Tyneside, Staveley has stepped in and has been an important part in getting the deal done.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of next season however, both the club and player are eager for the midfielder to remain at St James' Park. When Joelinton was asked about his future back in December, the Brazilian said that he wished to remain in the north east: "Yes, of course I want to stay. I feel at home here. My family feels at home, my son has friends here."

Branded a flop when he arrived from Hoffenheim for a club-record £40million fee back in 2019, Joelinton's transition from striker to midfielder has seen him become a fan favourite at St James' Park.

Joelinton Premier League Stats 2023/24 Total Per 90 Rank vs Midfielders in comparable leagues Non-penalty goals 0.16 74th percentile Successful take-ons 2.70 81st percentile Touches 1.27 81st percentile Tackles 2.38 67th percentile Interceptions 1.35 81st percentile

From the table above, it is clear just how important Joelinton is to Newcastle and Howe. A Swiss Army Knife of a midfielder, the Brazilian is just as comfortable starting attacks as he is stopping them. Getting Joelinton to sign a new deal would be a massive coup for the Magpies with the player integral to Howe's style of play.