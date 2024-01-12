The bad news is seemingly never-ending for Newcastle United, who remain on course to miss out on a European place in the Premier League with injuries continuing to pile up and their hopes of landing a defensive reinforcement significantly decreasing.

Joelinton adds to Newcastle's injury list

Eddie Howe came ever so close to enjoying the perfect afternoon when his side eased past rivals Sunderland to advance in the FA Cup, but Joelinton's injury quickly marred an otherwise successful day. The joy of derby day victory has since taken a step back in the headlines after updates emerged on the extent of the Brazilian's injury, which will keep him sidelined for six weeks.

Howe told the media, via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s set to miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us. He has a problem with his tendon in his quad. He is very disappointed."

This will see the midfielder miss a number of important Newcastle fixtures, including games against Manchester City, Aston Villa and potentially even Arsenal in what are all crucial days in the Magpies' bid to mount a comeback in the race to secure a European spot. The bad news doesn't end there either, with reports now suggesting that a European club have dealt Newcastle a transfer blow.

Newcastle given brutal answer in Araujo pursuit

According to HITC, Barcelona will refuse to sell Ronald Araujo in the current transfer window, the summer transfer window or even any future window as they stand firm on their decisions to keep hold of the star defender.

This comes amid reported interest from Bayern Munich as well as Premier League sides Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. It's a particular blow for Newcastle, who so desperately need defensive reinforcements, given their lack of centre-back depth.

Araujo's stats show that he'd instantly become Newcastle's best defender and would likely play a crucial role in helping the Magpies to reach their ambitious Champions League goals once again. PIF will have to look elsewhere for a leading defender it seems, however, after Barcelona's staunch verdict amid interest in their centre-back.

Domestic League Stats 2023-24 Progressive Carries per 90 Progressive Passes per 90 Tackles Won per 90 Aerial Duels Won per 90 Ronald Araujo 1.67 5.88 0.88 2.89 Sven Botman 0 2.53 0.93 2.27 Fabian Schar 0.79 3.98 0.84 1.78

Looking at the numbers, it's no real shock that Araujo has been at the centre of praise during his time in Spain, including from Barcelona manager Xavi, who told the pressure via the club's official X account: “I’m very happy to have Ronald on the team. He has such a great personality. He celebrates everything and to have that type of profile as a defender, to be so engaged with the team, and celebrate everything is hard to find. We welcome him with open arms because it’s spectacular to see him train, he’s so positive, he has an excellent character and that’s fundamental to us.”