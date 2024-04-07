Newcastle United are battling with several other Premier League clubs the complete the signing of an "outstanding" defender this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Newcastle eyeing Botman and Lascelles replacements

The Magpies have been hit hard by injuries all season long, with so many of the club's most influential figures missing significant chunks of action. That includes Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak, to name just a few, but two really serious problems have emerged in recent weeks.

Both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have cruelly suffered ACL damage, meaning their seasons are over and they will be out for many months, so it is essential that at least one, if not two, centre-backs come in during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi is a proven Premier League option who could immediately arrive as a key man, although the Eagles are likely to demand a big fee for his services. Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen is a younger option with a high ceiling, being linked with a move to Newcastle as well. He has made 13 Serie A appearances this season, 12 of which have been during a successful loan spell at Roma.

Versatile Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has also emerged as a possible target for the Magpies, being able to do a job at both centre-back and left-back. He will be available on a free transfer this summer, assuming he decides not to sign an extension with the Cherries.

Newcastle want to sign "outstanding" player

According to a fresh update from HITC, Newcastle are interested in signing Wolves centre-back Max Kilman this summer, but there could be a big battle to snap him up.

The report says that Chelsea and Aston Villa are also in the mix to acquire his signature, while the Magpies have "scouted Kilman in the first few months of 2024".

Kilkman could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle this summer, coming in as someone who has proven himself as a consistent performer in the Premier League. He has now played 119 times in the competition, while former Wolves captain Conor Coady has heaped praise on him.

"I thought he was outstanding, but I would expect nothing else from him. He’s brilliant to have around and is a brilliant professional – he listens to the manager, he learns off the lads who’ve been playing there the last couple of years and I think you could see that today. But also in the games he played last season, so he’s got that experience now of playing a couple of games and you’ve seen that tonight, so I was absolutely over the moon for him."

At 26, Kilman is still a relatively young player, and would be viewed as a long-term option for Newcastle, and much like Guehi, he could see this summer as the right time to move to a bigger club and further enhance his reputation.