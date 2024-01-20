An "unbelievable" Newcastle United player is wanted by a huge European club this month, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies could do with new signings in the January transfer window, with injuries continuing to hurt them badly, as Joelinton becomes the latest big-name player to be out for a significant period of time.

On the plus side, Newcastle have been linked with signing lots of players before the end of the month, with reinforcements being eyed up all over the pitch. Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli is one individual who has been backed to head to St James' Park in recent days, with fellow centre-back Ousmane Diomande also a target.

The Magpies also still have a chance of signing Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, although the 28-year-old is reportedly in talks with West Ham over a switch to east London. In attack, VfB Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy is a fairly long-time target as Eddie Howe looks for added firepower to aid his side's European push in the Premier League.

Now, a surprise rumour is doing the rounds - one that affects a current Newcastle player, rather than a potential incoming star.

Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle

Writing on X on Friday, Plettenberg claimed that Bayern Munich want to sign Newcastle ace Kieran Trippier on loan this month, keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

"Yes, FC Bayern is interested in signing Kieran Trippier as there’s still no green light from @PSG_inside for a loan of Nordi Mukiele. Bayern bosses have discussed about the 33 y/o Trippier in the last 2 days. It’s hot as a straight loan of the right-back from Newcastle is possible."

There is no doubt that this update comes as a shock for Newcastle, with Trippier seemingly set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, continuing to be a key man after proving to be such a fantastic signing.

Granted, the 33-year-old's form has been a huge concern during a chunk of the winter period, with a number of mistakes leading to goals against the Magpies, but it could simply be that some fatigue has set in, as well as a loss of confidence.

Selling Trippier makes very little sense in the second half of the season, and the hope is that talk of a move to Bayern blows over and the England right-back remains at St James' for the rest of his career. This is someone who Alan Shearer loves, with the Newcastle legend saying last year:

"Some of the balls he was putting into the box were just unbelievable. What a signing he has been for Newcastle, he’s in great form."

Whether Trippier's head will be turned by a move to Bayern remains to be seen, but if he does go, losing him would represent a significant setback for Howe and the supporters.