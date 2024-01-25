Amid Financial Fair Play difficulties, Newcastle United's January transfer window has been centred around potential departures rather than incomings. If those exits take place, however, then the Magpies could welcome some much-needed reinforcements for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle transfer news

Among those linked with a move away is Miguel Almiron. According to reports, Newcastle have reached a verbal agreement with Al-Shabab over a deal for the winger, which could see the Magpies receive their reported asking price of £30m. Whilst that deal looks more and more likely though, it now looks like Kieran Trippier is set to stay put at St James' Park with Bayern Munich reportedly withdrawing from negotiations.

The same can be said for Callum Wilson, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this month, only for Newcastle to reportedly reject the La Liga side's loan offer. The former Bournemouth forward could still leave if a permanent offer comes in, but for now, he looks set to stay. If Wilson is part of Howe's squad, meanwhile, he may well be forced to compete with a potential incoming.

According to Fanatik in Turkey, Newcastle have made an offer for Can Uzun from FC Nurnberg, albeit so have Brighton & Hove Albion, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. The fee discussed is reportedly over €10m (£9m), but the forward is expected to find a new club in the summer transfer window rather than before the end of this month when Newcastle could be better positioned to strike a deal.

With just a week left until the January transfer window slams shut, Newcastle could be in for a busy few days on the exit front, which could then see them return to the market for reinforcements.

"Diamond" Uzun can replace Wilson

At just 18-years-old, Uzun has already impressed in the 2. Bundesliga with Nuremberg and now the only way is up. When compared to Wilson, Uzun's stats show that he's not only capable of replacing Wilson but also exceeding his time at St James' Park. Here's how the two forwards have compared this season so far...

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Key Passes Successful Take-ons Can Uzun 8 1 5.3 12 37 Callum Wilson 7 1 7.2 5 11

The numbers provide positive reading for Uzun, who has shown signs of possessing an all-round ability that out-and-out goalscorer Wilson perhaps has a lower ceiling on, whilst also outscoring the current Newcastle man.

Uzun earned the praise of OptaFranz after becoming the youngest goalscorer for Nurnberg at 17-years and 268-days-old, posting on X: "17 years, 268 days – Can Uzun is the youngest goalscorer for the Nurnberg. 2nd league, even in the Bundesliga, an FCN goalscorer has never been so young. Diamond."

That said, if Newcastle have the chance to sign a player who is still so young and already breaking records, then they should jump at the chance, especially given the fact that he's also managed to outscore Wilson in league action so far this season.