Newcastle United are interested in signing a highly-rated "athletic" Championship starlet who "likes a tackle", according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with so many players of late, although it is bizarrely outgoing January transfer business dominating the recent headlines, amid their unpredictable form in the Premier League.

Rennes midfielder Desire Doue is believed to be of interest, with the youngster seen as a prodigious talent, while Everton ace Amadou Onana appears to be considered a good option to come in and make up for the absence of the injured Joelinton, albeit an expensive one. The middle of the park does look to be an area that the Magpies are keen on strengthening in, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing another individual who is reportedly being looked at, too.

There are also potentially significant departures on the cards at St James' Park this month, with Bayern Munich still pushing to complete the signing of the hugely popular and influential Kieran Trippier. It remains to be seen if he will leave, but it is a concerning siuation, and striker Callum Wilson is also wanted by Atletico Madrid before the end of the month, while Miguel Almiron is strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle want Jordan James

According to an update from Corriere Della Sera [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are interested in signing Birmingham City youngster Jordan James.

Fellow Premier League clubs Brighton and Brentford are also believed to be keen on snapping up the 19-year-old, while Championship side West Brom are also in the mix. James could be a brilliant long-term purchase by Newcastle, considering he is seen as one of the brightest players that Wales have produced recently, being lauded by current international boss Rob Page:

"He reads the game well, he’s athletic, he likes a tackle, he can pass the ball, he can head it. He ticks a lot of boxes; he has got everything. He is a great lad and he wants to work hard. He has got potential and we’re going to help him achieve that."

This outlines what a talent he James is, and he could be viewed as a fantastic long-term prospect who could end up becoming a genuine star at Newcastle. He has spoken about his friendship with Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham in the past, having played together at Birmingham, so he may have learned a trick or two from the now world class midfielder:

“Jude? He wasn’t a bad player. He would run the most, run through everyone. I know his mess-around side, the football banter. The brothers are big personalities in the dressing room and like to crack jokes."

James already has eight caps for Wales, despite still being so young, so he isn't simply one for the future, and could immediately be a solid squad player for Eddie Howe.