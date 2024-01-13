Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will almost certainly leave the club this summer, a report has claimed, and there could even be some players coming the other way in a possible player-plus-cash deal.

Newcastle ins and outs

The Magpies may be focusing on potential incomings in the January transfer window currently - Manchester City and England ace Kalvin Phillips continues to be one of the primary targets this month - but one big exit rumour is refusing to go away.

Bruno arguably isn't having as strong a season as he did last time around - probably due largely to the exhaustion of having so little depth behind him - and various reports have suggested that he will leave St James' Park in the near future. The Brazilian is a rumoured target for the likes of Barcelona and PSG, while Magpies CEO Darren Eales has admitted they may have to sell-to-buy in a similar manner to how Liverpool kick-started their new era with the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028, however, so the Magpies will hope to demand a big fee for his services, should his time at the club come to an end. A fresh report has now dropped regarding Bruno's future on Tyneside, and it makes some interesting claims about the costs involved.

Latest on Bruno's Newcastle future

According to an update from AS [via Sport Witness], Bruno Guimaraes "will leave" Newcastle this summer, with the media in Spain seemingly believing a move to one of Barca or PSG is practically a certainty.

His rumoured €115m (£98.9m) release clause can apparently be paid in three installments of €38m (£32.6m), meaning the initial fee wil lbe less than fans expect, while the Catalan outfit may even offer players in exchange, which would reduce the total fee too.

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Tackles per game 2.1 Key passes per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 87.1%

Losing Bruno would be a massive blow for Newcastle, considering the Brazilian has been one of their most influential signings in recent years. From the moment he arrived back in January 2022, he immediately made a positive impact, and he has now made 86 appearances for the Magpies, registering 20 goal contributions (11 goals and nine assists).

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has hailed him in the past, lauding the manner in which he "handles that ball under pressure and is able to ping that ball into the forward players", also adding that "he’s so comfortable on the ball".

Bruno staying would clearly be the best outcome for Eddie Howe, allowing him to keep hold of one of the first names on his team sheet, but if he does move on, it is imperative that a tailor-made replacement comes in and fills the void left by him straight away.