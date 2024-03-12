Newcastle United are under threat of losing an "exceptional" hero in the summer transfer window, with a big club reportedly hovering to sign him.

Newcastle may need summer rebuild

The Magpies' bitterly disappointing season continued on Monday night, following a 3-2 defeat away to Chelsea in the Premier League, with their campaign threatening to completely peter out.

The pressure is undoubtedly growing on manager Eddie Howe, with numerous recent reports linking Newcastle with replacements for him, including current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is only expected to be in charge of the national team until after Euro 2024 this summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Howe, with the next few months potentially key in that respect, but whoever is in charge come the start of next season may need new faces added to the squad.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has emerged as an exciting target for Newcastle, with a number of Premier League clubs believed to be eyeing him up, although another injury picked up against Fulham last weekend does further highlight his constant problems.

Highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has also been considered a target for the Magpies for some time and could be viewed as a younger alternative to the likes of Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles. There is also the risk of losing certain players, however, and a worrying update has dropped regarding one star man at St James' Park.

Man City could trigger Bruno Guimaraes release clause

According to a new update from Football Transfers, Manchester City are interested in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The report states that "sources close to the situation have told us that Man City have a huge interest in the Premier League ace", adding that "Pep Guardiola, in particular, is a big fan of the Brazil international's versatility and tenacity."

He has a release clause of £100m in his contract, with City now considering triggering that over the summer.

Losing Bruno is a nightmare for many Newcastle fans, considering what a massive impact he has made since arriving at the club in January 2022. The Brazilian is not only a supremely gifted footballer, providing so much quality in the middle of the park, but he is also a winner who adds fight. International colleague Casemiro has lauded him recently, saying:

"Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle. With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world."

Bruno Guimaraes' Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 27 Starts 27 Goals 3 Assists 5 Tackles per game 2.0 Key passes per game 1.5 Pass completion rate 86.1%

To sell Bruno to City at this point in his career could be disastrous, further strengthening Guardiola's side in the process, but after such a below-par campaign for Newcastle, there is the risk that the 26-year-old could feel that a fresh challenge is needed.

The Brazil international is one of the first names on Howe's team sheet, however, and if he does want to leave, the Magpies will surely demand his release clause is met in any possible exit.