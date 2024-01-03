Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has already faced significant injury issues in the number nine position this season. Having missed ten games in the first half of the campaign through hamstring problems, Callum Wilson is now reportedly a doubt for the rest of the month with his latest issue (Chronicle Live).

Alexander Isak is currently fit and available but he's also had a period on the sidelines this season, having been ruled out for six matches with a groin problem. With the January transfer window now upon us, it seems like Howe could be looking to add another striking option.

As recently as 2018, Boulaye Dia was playing below the professional level in France before Reims gave him an opportunity to shine. He took it, earning a subsequent move to Spanish club Villarreal before landing at Salernitana in Italy - on loan at first and then in a permanent £10.3m/€12m deal.

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Newcastle's Premier League competitors Wolves tried to sign Dia, but Salernitana rejected their offer "out of hand". A furious Dia initially refused to train with the club after the September international break, before the bridges were repaired (GIFN).

Dia now on Newcastle radar

After seeing a "paltry" summer bid turned down, Wolves have been back in touch, this time to request a loan signing, but again with no joy. There's a feeling this could open the door for one of his other suitors, a group that includes Newcastle, to sign him (Tutto Salernitana/Sport Witness).

Dia is firmly on Newcastle's radar, but he's also attracted interest from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt as well as two of the top three teams in Serie A in Inter and AC Milan. If he is to leave, then, there could be significant competition.

Perhaps most interestingly, it's also being reported that Salernitana are already looking at possible replacements (La Citta di Salerno), aware that they only have until the end of the month to find an alternative or risk being left short.

Newcastle should activate Dia release clause

One journalist has described Dia as a "revelation" (Zach Lowy) and it's easy to see why when you look at his output in Italy. In his 47 appearances for Salernitana over the last two seasons, he's impressively found the net 20 times, and also provided six assists.

The club may have refused to loan Dia to Wolves, but there will be little they can do if Newcastle stump up enough money. After his summer move to Molineux didn't materialise, the 27-year-old successfully had two clauses inserted into his contract, allowing him to join any club in UEFA competitions for £17.3m/€20m, or a club outside them for £19m/€22m. Those provisions are valid this month, but only until the "final days" of the window (Fabrizio Romano).

Newcastle crashed out of Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, but the difference in fees is only minor. If they believe Dia is worth £19m, then they may be able to strike a deal relatively smoothly.

One possible consideration is that he won't be available this month, having been called upon to the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. As the second-highest ranked African side behind Morocco (FIFA), the Senegalese will be expected to make a deep run into the competition, which could delay his return to club action until mid-February.