Newcastle United have found out the hard way just how difficult it can be to compete on all fronts without squad depth this season. The Magpies failed in their recruitment last summer, before stalling due to FFP in January, but now look ready to splash the cash again in this summer's transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

Last summer, Newcastle endured what quickly proved to be a disastrous window, welcoming Sandro Tonali, who was almost instantly hit with a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules, Harvey Barnes, who's shown flashes but had injury problems, Lewis Hall, who has struggled to break into Eddie Howe's side, and Tino Livramento - the only standout.

PIF will be hoping to have learned from their lesson ahead of this summer when they could add depth to their attack. Newcastle fans have already been forced to watch Anthony Gordon lead the line due to Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson's injuries this season, showcasing the need for a fresh face to compete for a place in Howe's attack.

With reports indicating that Newcastle could sign another top striker this summer, Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson has already been mentioned as a player that the Magpies are leading the race for alongside Tottenham Hotspur. But it could yet be a different forward who arrives in the coming months.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle have registered their interest in Jonathan David, who LOSC Lille reportedly value at around €50m (£43m). Those at St James' Park aren't alone in their interest either, with Brentford apparently looking to replace Ivan Toney with David this summer, should the Englishman depart. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all also reportedly registered their interest.

It could be some battle to sign David this summer and one that Newcastle will hope to win in an attempt to add crucial depth to their attacking options.

"Phenomenal" David can solve Newcastle dilemma

If Newcastle want to take a permanent seat at European football's top table, then adding quality in depth will be the key. And that's something that David would bring. The Magpies would suddenly have three very capable goalscorers in Wilson, Isak and the Canadian, should they push on for his signature this summer. David is certainly rated by the likes of MLS commentator Maximiliano Bretos too...

When looking at the attacking options of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all to choose from when it comes to leading the line, Newcastle would be attempting to mirror such success by adding a versatile option to their attack in the form of David. Here's how the Lille man, who can play anywhere in the front three, has compared to Wilson and Isak so far this season...

Stats (via FBref) Jonathan David Alexander Isak Callum Wilson Goals 8 10 7 Assists 1 0 1 Expected Goals 8.6 10.1 7.2 Key Passes 17 12 7

When the summer arrives, PIF could finally make up for moments of recruitment to forget by handing Howe the final piece to his attacking puzzle at St James' Park.