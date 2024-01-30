Newcastle United could reportedly hijack a fellow Premier League club's move for a "very exciting" young forward, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe will still be eyeing up new signings between now and the end of the January transfer window despite the club's difficulties navigating FFP, as he looks to give his side the best possible chance of finishing in the European places again this season. A constant flow of players have been linked with moves to Newastle over the past weeks and month, many of which are Premier League midfielders, with additions required in the middle of the park.

Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher has been backed to join the Magpies, for example, with the Blues seemingly happy to let him go, despite being a regular for much of this season. He is seen as a possible modern-day version of Yohan Cabaye at St James' Park.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is another contender to come in and fill the void left by the injured Joelinton, although the Merseysiders are understandably desperate to retain his services for at least the rest of the season. Philip Billing is seen as an option, too, with the Bournemouth man not dissimilar to the unavailable Newcastle hero, in terms of his physical stature and ability to contribute in the final third.

Newcastle eyeing Antonio Nusa hijack

According to a fresh update from Het Laatste Nieuws [via Sport Witness], Newcastle could look to hijack Brentford's deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, after his move to the Bees stalled due to an issue found during the medical.

The Magpies are believed to be "lurking" in the wings, should the move fully fall through, seeing the 18-year-old as an exciting option to bring in. They have been following his situation closely in "recent days", and they could "take advantage of the opportunity" given to them by Brentford.

Nusa could be a brilliant long-term signing by Newcastle this month, although it clearly isn't going to be easy to snap him up, given the situation with Brentford. Former Norway international Gunner Halle has lauded him in the recent past, talking up his qualities as a footballer:

"Antonio has some extreme skills with the ball that make him very exciting. He can challenge, get past opponents and create imbalance, but what really sets him apart from others at that age is that he has finishing qualities as well."

Antonio Nusa's league stats this season Total Appearances 16 Starts 6 Goals 3 Assists 2 Dribbles per game 2.5 Tackles per game 1.1

Despite his tender years, the Norwegian has still featured prominently for Brugge this season, making 16 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League and also playing three times in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

There is still a rawness to Nusa's game, which is only to be expected as his age, so Newcastle fans shouldn't expect consistent fireworks from the off, but he is a wide player who could turn into an influential attacking hero at St James' over time.